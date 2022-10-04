Wyllie’s maiden hundred hands Western Australia control

Western Australia 258 (Wyllie 104, Dwarshuis 4-48) lead New South Wales 180 by 78 runs

Teenager Teague Wyllie hit his first first-class century to box Western Australia in their Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales at the WACA Ground.

WA were knocked out for 258 in the last act of day two, giving them a 78 lead after NSW threw for 180 on day one.

Wyllie was the hero of the day, breaking 15 boundaries on his way to placing 104 out of 204 balls. Just playing his third first-class game, the 18-year-old showed maturity beyond his years to lead WA out of early trouble. In the last 30 years, only Ricky Ponting (twice) has scored a Sheffield Shield hundred at a younger age.

And it looks like WA has found another diamond in the rough in the shape of 21-year-old debutant Sam Fanning.

Fanning scored 32 runs off 161 balls with a painful 19.88 strike rate to quell the NSW attack on a bowler-friendly wicket. Tailender Matt Kelly then posted an undefeated 47 from 86 balls to ram WA’s advantage.

NSW debutant Ben Dwarshuis was the bowlers’ choice, with his early strike putting WA in trouble at 3 for 39. They were still battling at 6 for 100 before Wyllie, Joel Paris (25) and Kelly clung.

WA started the day at 2 to 6 and Hilton Cartwright was the first to fall after giving lbw to Jack Edwards. Though the ball hit Cartwright on the hind leg, it looked like he was going to sail over the stumps.

But WA had a few lucky moments right before lunch. Wyllie survived a confident lbw scream from fast bowler Liam Hatcher. And after that, Fanning was lucky to not get spent after being hit on the pads by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Fanning’s strike rate of 7:55 PM during the lunch break didn’t make for good reading. But his grit on a tricky wicket proved crucial in keeping the ship stable. Wyllie’s determination also proved vital, especially when Fanning left.

Dwarshuis left WA late Monday with two quick wickets and returned on Tuesday to grab the key scalps of Josh Philippe and Aaron Hardie, shortly before tea on Tuesday.