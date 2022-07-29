WWE’s Vince McMahon retired from the company with $3 BILLION and STILL holds voting control

Vince McMahon has pulled out of WWE with $3.4 billion in his pocket — and still holds the vote despite paying $14.6 million for sexual assault charges.

McMahon, 77, still has the voice control of the struggling behemoth and the wealth he made with it has made him a multi-billionaire according to Bloomberg.

Daughter Stephanie McMahon has taken his place as chairman and co-CEO, with her husband Paul Levesque – aka former WWE star Triple H – on the board.

McMahon was being investigated by the company’s board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to quell allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported.

WWE has indicated it may need to publicly review its finances after learning that an eight-figure sum had been paid to alleged McMahon victims.

An old claim that he raped a female referee in his limo has also resurfaced as a result of the new scandal.

McMahon, who will make the payments, announced his retirement as CEO and chairman last week, about a month after he resigned due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

“Time for me to retire,” McMahon wrote on Twitter on July 22. “Thank you, WWE Universe.”

It’s unclear how McMahon’s retirement will affect the investigation into his alleged misconduct.

“He loved the trade,” veteran wrestler Ric Flair told CCV Clips YouTube channel. “He made us all who we are.”

Many have speculated that McMahon could remain involved with the company, according to Bloomberg, while others have questioned whether WWE is up for sale.

“It’s the first time you can realistically think WWE is for sale,” said Loop Capital Markets media analyst Alan Gould.

Shares in the company owned by the McMahon family — which include Vince, Stephanie and Vince’s wife, former president of the Trump administration, Linda McMahon — are worth $1.9 billion.

He reportedly had an affair with a paralegal and doubled the wife’s salary from $100,000 to $200,000 when it started.

After the couple cooled things down, he handed her a $3 million payout, according to The Wall Street Journal.

WWE’s board of directors, which is largely made up of the McMahon family, is investigating the payments made by Vince McMahon, and the regulatory filing says it “continues to progress.”

As a result of that investigation, a decades-old claim surfaced that McMahon raped a woman in his limousine in 1992.

Rita Chatterton, now 64, the first female umpire in the WWE, came forward to accuse McMahon of raping her in his limousine in 1986.

Her claim was recently confirmed by former wrestler Leonard Inzitari, who says he saw Chatterton after the alleged attack.

He said he kept it a secret for decades for fear of being marginalized by McMahon and his family, who control the industry.

Inzitari, who called the wrestling alias Mario Mancini, told Intelligencer, “I remember it like it was yesterday. She was a wreck. She was shaking. She was crying.

McMahon is married to Trump aide Linda McMahon, who was the head of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s presidency.

McMahon’s wife Linda with President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago in 2019. She now works at America First Institute

In 1992, Rita Chatterton, now 64, the first female umpire in the WWE, came forward to accuse McMahon of raping her in his limousine in 1986. She appeared on Gerald Rivera’s TV show

“He’s dug such a deep hole for himself that I’m just tired of it.”

Inzitari said Chatterton, sobbing, told him how McMahon “pulled out his penis,” forced her to have oral sex with him, and then forced herself “inside” her.

He remembered telling her, “Shut up, because it’s Vince McMahon. What are you going to do, straw man Vince McMahon? You will be banned from the wrestling world!’

Chatterton didn’t make her claim public for several years, making the claim on Geraldo Rivera’s TV show in 1992.

McMahon gave her first major job as a referee in 1975 and then, she claims, offered her a $500,000-a-year contract to referee on screen.

During her interview, Rira said, “At the time I knew it was a huge amount, but I didn’t know what the wrestlers were earning.

She told Intelligencer that McMahon had told her not to fraternize with any of the wrestlers and warned her, “Keep it tidy. I don’t want to see you messing with one of the wrestlers. You keep it professional.’

McMahon has not commented on the charges, suing her and Rivera, claiming they tried to take him down and were incited by his enemies.

The lawsuit was dropped without either side winning.