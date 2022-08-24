WWE star The Undertaker looks drastically different from his wrestling heyday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

For years, he dominated the WWE ring as The Undertaker, making a sinister figure with his long leather coat, wide-brimmed hat and menacing stare.

And Mark William Calaway seemed far removed from his creepy alter-ego when he shared an Instagram video before starring in his one-man show in Cardiff next month.

The former professional wrestler, 57, has long ditched the disheveled long hair and dark eyeliner and instead put on a tighter image — but hardcore wrestling fans still remember the “legend” who made his opponents tremble in the ring.

There he is! Mark William Calaway seemed far removed from his creepy alter-ego [right, as the Undertaker]as he shared an Instagram video before starring in his one-man show in Cardiff next month

When he promoted the new season of the Texas Longhorns Football team on social media, fans couldn’t help but share their admiration for their wrestling idol, with one noting that they miss his matches in the ring.

One commented: ‘The goat’ [greatest of all time] is there | the undertaker #onein trillion.’

While another shared: ‘You are my God. Love you more than Jesus ❤️.’

Changed: The former professional wrestler, 57, has long ditched the messy long hair and dark eyeliner and painted a tighter image instead — but hardcore wrestling fans still remember the “legend” who made his opponents tremble in the ring

‘Luv u taker @undertaker from @ziyanbhatahmed miss u in ring matches’ said a third.

With another excited fan simply writing ‘LEGEND’.

His performance comes as a second show was added to the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Cardiff, due to ‘unprecedented demand’.

Chat: When he took to social media to promote the new season for the Texas Longhorns Football team, fans couldn’t help but share their admiration for their wrestling idol, with one noting that they miss his bouts in the ring

Still got it: fans couldn’t help but share their admiration for their wrestling idol, with one noting that they miss his bouts in the ring

The show will feature ‘The Phenom’ in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and introducing questions from the WWE universe.

Mark made his wrestling debut in 1987 and went on to have a distinguished career spanning three decades — especially as the macabre, funeral personality.

In June 2020, the American star announced his intention to retire from wrestling, as revealed in the final episode of his 5-part docuseries The Last Ride.

New Project: His Performance Comes As A Second Show Was Added To The UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW In Cardiff, Due To ‘Unprecedented Demand’

Mark said in the episode that he has “no desire to return to the ring”, adding that he feels… he has reached the ‘perfect end’ for his career in the world of wrestling.

But for his hordes of fans, The Undertaker did allow him to ‘consider’ returning.in case of emergency.’

“Like Vince” [McMahon, the WWE CEO] was in no time, would I come back? I think only time would tell there,’ he said.

Career: Mark made his wrestling debut in 1987 and went on to have a distinguished career spanning three decades — most notably as the macabre, funeral personality [pictured in 2009]

Real Life: WWE Legend Mark Pictured in 2019

“In an emergency, break glass, you’ll bring out The Undertaker. I’d consider it,” added the hulking 6ft10in fighter.

Reflecting on his career, he added, “I’m at a point, it’s about time this cowboy really rides off. There is nothing left for me to conquer or achieve.’

“The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come. The time seems just right.’