WWE legend Mick Foley joins The Wiggles on stage

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Old school wrestling fans know Mick Foley as Mankind or Cactus Jack.

But fans saw a very different side to the artist this week on the New Zealand leg of his Nice Day tour.

After landing at Christchurch airport, the 57-year-old ran into children’s entertainers The Wiggles.

Mick Foley ran into Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt of the children’s group The Wiggles

In addition to posing for fun photos with the group, Foley even performed their hit Fruit Salad on his show that night.

The former WWF champion admitted to being a huge fan of the group, telling his followers that his kids loved The Wiggles in the 90s.

‘What a surprise it was to meet @thewiggles at the baggage claim in #Christchurch, New Zealand!’ he exclaimed.

“This band was so popular with my kids. I took Dewey and Noelle to a great Wiggles show at Radio City Music Hall once in 1998 or 1999,” he continued.

In addition to posing for fun photos with the group, Foley even performed their hit Fruit Salad on his show that night

“In appreciation of the years of entertainment these wonderful Aussies have provided for all four Foley kids, we sang a rousing sing-along of “Fruit Salad” last night!

“This has been such an amazing tour and I’m looking forward to closing it in big style with tomorrow’s tour finale in #Auckland.”

The Wiggles also posted a photo of themselves with the wrestling icon on their own account.

Old school wrestling fans know Mick Foley as humanity (pictured with The Rock)

‘Look who we ran into in Christchurch – WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer and living legend @realmickfoley!’ they gushed.

Mick even released a version of ‘Fruit Salad’ on his show last night! Great to see you mate.’

Foley has been touring Australia and New Zealand in recent weeks as part of his Nice Day tour.

In the show, the star tells classic wrestling stories and answers questions from the audience.