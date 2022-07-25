WWE confirms former CEO Vince McMahon paid $14.6 million in ‘unrecorded expenses’ from 2006 to 2022

WWE has confirmed that former boss Vince McMahon has paid $14.6 million in “unrecorded expenses” amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

McMahon, 77, is under investigation over allegations that he paid women hush money after they had affairs with them.

An old claim that he raped a female referee in his limo has also resurfaced as a result of the new scandal.

WWE has now released the missing figures, from 2006 to 2022, and says it will review its previous financial results to account for the payments.

In a registration application, the company said all payments will be made personally by billionaire McMahon if he has not already done so.

It also disclosed that it is facing investigations into the payments, adding that it “has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement investigations, subpoenas or demands, arising out of, related to or related to with these payments. Affairs.’

McMahon officially withdrew from the industry he built on Friday, but it’s unclear how this will affect the investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Rita Marie Chatterton, the first female WWE referee, claims that McMahon raped her in his limousine in 1986. She first made the allegation in 1992, but it has resurfaced amid fresh allegations of misconduct

Prior to his announcement, he had already stepped down as CEO, with his daughter Stephanie as interim CEO.

Stephanie and WWE President Nick Khan are now co-CEOs, while Stephanie’s husband, Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque, now oversees talent relationships.

The former king of WWE ran into trouble last month after it was alleged that he paid a female employee millions after having an affair and paid $14.6 million in severance payments over the years.

McMahon is married to former Trump aide Linda McMahon, who stands by him despite the allegations that have come to light.

He reportedly had an affair with a paralegal and doubled the wife’s salary from $100,000 to $200,000 when it started.

After the couple cooled things down, he handed her a $3 million payout, according to The Wall Street Journal.

WWE’s board of directors, which is largely made up of the McMahon family, is investigating the payments made by Vince McMahon, and the regulatory filing says it “continues to progress.”

As a result of that investigation, a decades-old claim surfaced that McMahon raped a woman in his limousine in 1992.

Rita Chatterton, now 64, the first female umpire in the WWE, came forward to accuse McMahon of raping her in his limousine in 1986.

Her claim was recently confirmed by former wrestler Leonard Inzitari, who says he saw Chatterton after the alleged attack.

He said he kept it a secret for decades for fear of being marginalized by McMahon and his family, who control the industry.

Inzitari, who called the wrestling alias Mario Mancini, told Intelligencer, “I remember it like it was yesterday. She was a wreck. She was shaking. She was crying.

McMahon is married to Trump aide Linda McMahon, who was the head of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s presidency.

McMahon’s wife Linda with President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago in 2019. She now works at America First Institute

In 1992, Rita Chatterton, now 64, the first female umpire in the WWE, came forward to accuse McMahon of raping her in his limousine in 1986. She appeared on Gerald Rivera’s TV show

“He’s dug such a deep hole for himself that I’m just tired of it.”

Inzitari said Chatterton, sobbing, told him how McMahon “took his penis out,” forced her to have oral sex with him, and then forced herself “inside” her.

He remembered telling her, “Shut up, because it’s Vince McMahon. What are you going to do, straw man Vince McMahon? You will be banned from the wrestling world!’

Chatterton didn’t make her claim public for several years, making the claim on Geraldo Rivera’s TV show in 1992.

McMahon gave her first major job as a referee in 1975 and then, she claims, offered her a $500,000-a-year contract to referee on screen.

During her interview, Rira said, “At the time I knew it was a huge amount, but I didn’t know what the wrestlers were earning.

She told Intelligencer that McMahon had told her not to fraternize with any of the wrestlers and warned her, “Keep it tidy. I don’t want to see you messing with one of the wrestlers. You keep it professional.’

McMahon has not commented on the charges, suing her and Rivera, claiming they tried to take him down and were incited by his enemies.

The lawsuit was dropped without either side winning.