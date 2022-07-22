WWE CEO Vince McMahon retires amid sexual misconduct allegations

WWE Wrestling Had Investigated Vince McMahon Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has retired after decades of sexual misconduct allegations.

McMahon, 77, had already stepped down from his role at WWE pending an investigation into allegations that he paid women hush money after they had affairs with them.

An old claim that he raped a female referee in his limo has also resurfaced as a result of the new scandal.

On Friday, McMahon’s agent announced that he is now completely withdrawing from the industry he has built.

It is unclear how this will affect the investigation into his alleged misconduct.

In a statement from his attorney, he said: “Now that I am 77 years old, I feel it is time for me to retire as WWE Chairman and CEO.

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire, captivate, surprise and always entertain you. I want to thank my family for their tremendous contribution to our success, and I also want to thank all of our past and present Superstars and associates for their dedication and passion for our brand.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into your home every week and for being your entertainment choice. I have the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans around the world who have loved, currently enjoy and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”

He made no mention of the allegations against him.

McMahon was the undisputed king of WWE until last month, when it was alleged that he secretly paid a female employee millions of dollars in hush money after having an affair with her.

He was married — and still is — to former Trump aide Linda McMahon.

The woman was a paralegal with whom McMahon allegedly had an affair. It’s unclear when the affair took place, but McMahon is said to have doubled the woman’s salary from $100,000 to $200,000 when it began.

When their romance turned sour, he kept her quiet with a $3 million payout, according to the allegations first reported to The Wall Street Journal.

The WWE board – made up largely of the McMahon family – began investigating the allegations and McMahon resigned.

His daughter Stephanie stepped in as interim CEO.

As a result of that research, a decades-old claim resurfaced.

In 1992, Rita Chatterton, now 64, the first female umpire in the WWE, came forward to accuse McMahon of raping her in his limousine in 1986.

Her claim was recently confirmed by former wrestler Leonard Inzitari, who says he saw Chatterton after the alleged attack.

‘I remember it like it was yesterday. She was a wreck. She was shaking. She was crying,” said Inzitari, whose wrestling alias was Mario Mancini Information.

He said he kept it a secret for decades for fear of being marginalized by McMahon and his family, who control the industry.

“He’s dug such a deep hole for himself that I’m just tired of it. I can’t do it anymore,” he said of his decision to speak out now.

Inzitari said Chatterton, sobbing, told him how McMahon “took his penis out,” forced her to have oral sex with him, and then forced herself “inside” her.

He remembered telling her, “Shut up, because it’s Vince McMahon. What are you going to do, straw man Vince McMahon? You will be banned from the wrestling world!’

Chatterton has not made her claim public for years.

It wasn’t until she appeared on Geraldo Rivera’s TV show in 1992 that she made the claim. He hasn’t gone into it yet.

McMahon gave her first major job as a referee in 1975 and then, she claims, offered her a $500,000-a-year contract to referee on screen.

“At the time I knew it was a huge amount, but I didn’t know what the wrestlers were earning,” she said.

She told Intelligencer that McMahon had told her not to fraternize with any of the wrestlers and warned her, “Keep it tidy. I don’t want to see you messing with one of the wrestlers. You keep it professional.’

McMahon has not responded to those allegations.