WWE announces Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul as main event for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE held a press conference on Saturday to announce the main event of the Crown Jewel event and towards the end of the presser things got heated with Roman Reigns pushing Logan Paul.

Rumors and speculation had started over the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on Logan Paul’s Impulsive.

The gig was followed by both sides spouting nonsense on Twitter before WWE main content Triple H invited Paul to a recent episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Roman Reigns pushed Logan Paul during their WWE press conference on Saturday

The pair came into their own after it was announced they will headline the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event

Paul appeared on the show to announce Saturday’s press conference. It was then that Triple H announced that the main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would be Reigns vs. Paul would be for the undisputed universal title.

“It’s going to be a competition like no other, it’s going to be a spectacle like no other,” said Triple H.

Paul and promoter Paul Heyman exchanged trash talk. Paul would eventually call Reigns because he sat down and allowed Heyman to speak for him.

Reigns responded by standing up and pushing Paul with both hands before Triple H stepped between the two. After pushing, you heard Paul say, “And you should be the pro.”

Crown Jewel has featured a number of celebrity crossovers in the past, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman, but Reigns vs Paul will undoubtedly be the biggest yet. It also has rare appearances from legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Bill Goldberg.

Reigns was flanked by his entire stable, which included his cousins, WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, and NXT North American champion Solo Sikoa, as well as Sami Zayn and special counsel Paul Heyman.

YouTuber Paul, Jake Paul’s brother, sat alone in the other stand until he was eventually flanked by Triple H.

YouTube star Paul brings some legitimacy to the ring and will fight in November

Aside from the celebrity aspect that Paul and his more than 30 million social media followers brought to the event, the YouTube star also brings some legitimacy to the ring.

Paul took on boxing great Floyd Mayweather, and to everyone’s absolute surprise, he lasted the entire eight-round exhibition. To follow up on this, Paul would have two games in the WWE, and he performed admirably in both and looked like he belonged in the square circle.

In his previous two matches, he, along with The Miz, defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. He also won a one-on-one match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

“When it was first brought to my attention that Logan Paul was a huge WWE fan, that she… [Logan and Jake Paul] were massively into the product and they had an interest in doing something with us, I have to admit I chuckled to myself,” Triple H said at one point during the press conference.

“I thought, if these guys want to come here, they’ll probably be like any other celebrity who comes in here, except for a few.

“The first time they hit that mat, the first time they feel that physicality, and how absolutely real this is, they’ll quickly change their mind and decide that the ring might not be the best place for them.”

Triple H would continue to mention how Paul was different, and how he was constantly told, sending videos of how hard the YouTube star was training to compete.