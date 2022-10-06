WVa Supreme Court OKs non-public school scholarship program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A program that encourages families in West Virginia to drop their children out of public schools in K-12 by offering them state-funded scholarships may resume after the state’s Supreme Court orders an injunction Thursday issued to reverse a decision of a lower court.

The Hope Scholarship Program, which was due to start this school year and is one of the most far-reaching school-eligibility programs in the country, was blocked in July by a judge in Charleston after she ruled the program violates the state’s constitutional mandate to ” provide a thorough and efficient system of free schools”.

The West Virginia Supreme Court order overturning that decision comes just two days after lawyers presented their oral arguments in court. The judges said they acted “without undue delay given the nature of the constitutional matters in question”. They gave no reason for their decision, but said more detailed advice will follow.

State Treasurer Riley Moore, who serves as chair of the Hope Scholarship Board, praised the decision, calling it a victory for families over “out-of-state lawyers and liberal activists trying to block educational freedom and school choice.”

“The Hope Scholarship will give families – especially those on low incomes – the opportunity to pursue educational opportunities that best suit their children,” he said.

He said: “This program is back up and running with immediate effect,” and that the scholarship board will meet as soon as possible to smooth out the logistics of getting money to families.

The law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature last year allows families to apply for state funding to support private school fees, homeschooling costs and a wide variety of other expenses. According to the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, more than 3,000 students were approved to receive approximately $4,300 each during the program’s inaugural cycle. The first payments were supposed to be made in August, but were suspended while the lower court’s blockade was scheduled.

Families cannot receive the money if their children have already been home-schooled or attended private school. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a public school in West Virginia last year or must attend kindergarten this school year.

In January, three parents of special education students sued the state for saying the scholarship program takes money away from already underfunded public schools. The lawsuit was supported by the West Virginia Board of Education. A family later withdrew from the business.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, whose office led the appeal of the July ruling, said the state Supreme Court decision “will make an incredible difference to thousands of families across the state.”

“The Hope Scholarship Act opens more doors for West Virginia students while providing public schools with the funding and other resources they need to stay strong,” he said.

PART: