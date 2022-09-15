WTA chief says women’s tennis will continue to boycott China amid Peng Shuai scandal

Women’s tennis will continue to boycott China until there is a resolution to the Peng Shuai scandal, contrary to hints that they may return there next year.

Steve Simon, Chief Executive of the WTA Tour, has emphasized that they will not give up their principles and return to what has become one of the major markets for tournaments.

A press release earlier this week seemingly suggested the year-end finals would be held there in 2023, after the location for Fort Worth in Texas was announced at the end of this season.

The use of the phrase ‘with the event afterward due to return to Shenzhen, China’ has been broadly interpreted in the sense that the tour quietly dropped its stance.

However, Simon insists this won’t be the case until there is more transparent information that former Wimbledon doubles champion Peng Shuai is living free and safe.

Her whereabouts and living conditions have been the subject of mystery since she alleged in November last year that former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her three years earlier.

“The WTA continues to work towards a solution in China and we hope to host events in the region in 2023 and beyond, but we will not compromise our founding principles to do so,” Simon said. Sports post.

Peng Shuai took a bold step to come out publicly alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader.

“As we would with any of our players worldwide, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet Peng – privately – to discuss her situation. We will stick to our position and our thoughts will remain with her.’

French player Alize Cornet is credited with fueling the movement to publicize the plight of her Chinese locker room colleague when she used her social media to use the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai?

That followed the player’s post on Weibo in which he claimed the attack happened in the middle of an affair the two were having.

There have been seemingly staged appearances from her in the aftermath, but the WTA has struggled to establish independent contact.

While strict Covid restrictions have made it impossible to host tournaments there for the past three years, there were ten WTA main events in China in 2019, making it a hugely important country for women’s tennis.

The most lucrative of these was the year-end finals in Shenzhen, which paid out a record £3.77 million to then-champion Ash Barty that year.

With China expected to open up after the pandemic, the whole issue surrounding Peng Shuai and tennis will have to be addressed in the near future.