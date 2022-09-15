WSL ticket sales soar after England’s Euro 2022 victory… but there is still work to be done

Euro fever is still very much alive despite the delayed start to the Women’s Super League season.

Arsenal are set to break the WSL’s attendance record in next week’s derby in north London, with more than 45,000 tickets sold. The record attendance is currently 38,262, which was set when the two teams met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019.

Each club will host at least one game at their men’s stadium this season, while some have committed to more.

Manchester City have sold 20,000 tickets for their derby with Manchester United at the Etihad, which will not take place until December.

“It (selling tickets) is the most important thing,” said England captain and Arsenal star Leah Williamson. “We need to be motivated to take advantage of what happened. That Euro fever is still very much alive and now it’s about making (the WSL) an experience just like the summer, so people want to come week in, week out.’

Every WSL club has seen a massive spike in season ticket sales, with Arsenal and Chelsea both selling out in the week following England’s win at the European Championship. But there’s still work to be done to make access easier for fans.

Some clubs are still forcing opposition fans to register accounts with them to buy away tickets.

Liverpool’s ticket site was offline for a week shortly after the European Championship, while tickets for their Merseyside derby at Anfield were not on sale until a week after the final.

Many fans also like to give away points, but not every club offers this option. United fans were disappointed when they were told they would have no way out of their trip to Arsenal at the Emirates.

However, Sports post understands United were given the opportunity to play out but declined, before going back on that decision later.

A number of clubs are being secretive about ticket sales, which is arguably counterproductive as it means missing out on opportunities to encourage more fans to buy tickets.

Teams are working on strategies to ensure supporters keep coming back for games after the opening weekend and it is the job of each club to ensure that interest does not wane midway through the season. The euro fever must continue until the World Cup takes over next summer.