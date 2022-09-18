WSL ROUND-UP: Pressure increases on Gareth Taylor as Aston Villa lose to Manchester City

There was plenty of entertainment on Sunday after the return of the Women’s Superliga.

Sports mail‘s Kathryn Batte assesses the key talking points from Sunday’s games.

Manchester City suffered an opening day defeat at Aston Villa to increase the pressure on manager Gareth Taylor.

Gareth Taylor is under increased pressure following Manchester City’s defeat to Aston Villa

There are concerns surrounding the blue half of Manchester after losing key players this summer and their performances at Villa did little to allay those concerns.

Alisha Lehmann gave the hosts the lead with a calm finish after City had given the ball away on the edge of their area. Things got worse for the visitors when they failed to clear a corner and new Villa signing Rachel Daly volleyed in to make it 2-0.

After a poor start, City rallied before the break when Laura Coombs pulled a goal back from the edge of the box.

Ashleigh Neville scored a wonderful strike as Tottenham Women beat Leicester

The momentum shifted in the visitors’ favor when Khadija Shaw equalized for City in the 53rd minute, before Coombs again hit the net to put the away side in front for the first time.

But Villa produced a comeback of their own when Kenza Dali made it 3-3 minutes later after latching on to a poor pass from Steph Houghton.

Daly then grabbed the winner with a 76th-minute tap-in to complete a perfect debut and a huge win for Carla Ward’s side.

Paul Konchesky’s West Ham United Women’s team managed to overcome Everton

A wonder strike from Ashleigh Neville set Tottenham on course for a 2-1 win over Leicester.

The defender smashed a 40-yard strike into the top corner and Drew Spence doubled Spurs’ lead before the break.

Spence then scored at the other end to give the Foxes a route back into the game, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Paul Konchesky won the battle for the new managers when his West Ham side beat Brian Sørensen’s Everton.

Lisa Evans scored the only goal when she headed in from a corner just before the break.