Writer told she’s ‘not truly black’ after saying she’s not opressed

A writer and coach has revealed how she faced a response to a viral letter saying, “I’m not oppressed because I’m black.”

Africa Brooke, 29, who lives in London, spoke to the Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett on her take on race and what it really means to be oppressed for his popular podcast.

The writer and coach “specializes in helping people and groups with personal or professional challenges of self-censorship and self-sabotage,” and has 229,000 followers on Instagram.

Last year, she wrote an open letter declaring she was leaving “the cult of wakefulness,” insisting she “will be oppressed forever because she’s black,” while others told her she’s not “truly black.” ‘ is.

Zimbabwe native, Africa, told Steve: ‘I’ve seen real oppression’, adding that she’s a ‘huge advocate’ against FGM.

FGM stands for female genital mutilation and occurs in many African countries.

The barbaric procedure, in which the clitoris is removed, often without anesthesia and with dirty equipment, is widespread in communities that believe female sexuality is wrong.

Africa said: ‘I said that as a black woman I don’t feel oppressed, and a lot of people didn’t agree with me, they didn’t like it.

“A lot of people thought I was undermining black people and women. It’s something non-controversial, but is now seen as a controversial statement to make.

“I got a message, mostly from white people telling me I was being oppressed, but I wasn’t raised to be a victim and I refuse to be one.

Africa Brooke on victimization and self-sabotage on The Diary of A CEO podcast last week hosted by Steven Bartlett

Dragons’ Den’s Steven Bartlett, agreed that labeling himself as an “disadvantaged person” could have a negative effect on his self-confidence

‘Culturally or in my parental home, apart from the moments when I had to release my anger, I never saw myself as a victim for a second.

‘Oppression is now worn as a piece of identity’: Africa’s open letter rejecting the ‘cult of wakefulness’ In her open letter last yearAfrica tackles the culture of cancellation and wakefulness as a social problem. She said in the letter, “If there’s one thing I’m NOT afraid of, it’s ‘cancelled.’ ‘If being canceled means living in integrity as a person who thinks for himself, CANCEL ME TODAY! “What I’m really afraid of is that I live in a world that forces me to submit to an ideology without question, or else I’ll have to be shamed (or pressured to shame myself) and kicked out of society. ​’A world that tells me that because I live in a black body; I will forever be oppressed and at the mercy of an ubiquitous monster called “whiteness”. ‘That because of the color of my skin; By default, I’m the victim of an inherently racist system – and if I reject the narrative of oppression, it means I’m basically in denial. ‘What a power! “You know, as someone coming from Zimbabwe, a country where the general population is really oppressed, it baffles me that oppression is now carried as a piece of identity in most parts of the West, especially by those who claim to be ‘progressive'” . ​’What I’m really afraid of is that I live in a world that forces me to consider the color of my skin and my gender (and everyone else’s) at every f****** turn, in instead of living by Martin Luther King’s teachings and giving priority to the content of my and others’ character. “I dread the prospect of a world where context, nuance, critical thinking, meritocracy, mathematics, science and rationality are considered tools of ‘white supremacy’, and the rule is that you make this meaningless statement – especially if you are white.” “A world that conditions you and me to believe that we will always be trapped in a strange hierarchy because of our race, our genitals, our physical abilities, our neurodiversity, our sexuality and our politics.”

‘For me it’s not even a conscious choice. I don’t walk around the world thinking that my skin color is a burden and that’s not the only truth.

“Yes, I know I’ve been through things because of the color of my skin, but I’m a powerful being in a black body, and I should be able to claim that power.

“People always want to hear about the hardships when it comes to racing. What if there is none? When I’m interviewed, I get questions about the color of my skin. Why can’t I just be an entrepreneur instead of being a “black entrepreneur”?

Steve agreed, saying, “I’m sure I’ve walked into boardrooms for middle-aged white men where my color has had a positive or negative impact on the outcome.

“I’m sure there was prejudice against me, but it’s not my responsibility to cure it.”

He added that labeling oneself as an “disadvantaged person” could lead to “less confidence” and “more pessimism.”

“That could be more damaging than discrimination,” he said. “Do I want to burden myself day by day with a label that will not serve me? Others can do whatever they want.’

Africa added: ‘You can choose not to be oppressed and still fight for equality. I’m very fierce about this.’

She went on to say that we need to see more people from minorities, “positioned as powerful sovereign beings.”

“It is my responsibility to claim my power as an individual in a black body.”

‘I say, ‘No, I am not oppressed’. People don’t know what to do with you.

“There is a lot of moralism, people believe people who fit into this identity marker. They have to become champions for the oppressed black people, but they have become regressive in their quest to be progressive.”

Steve, who was born in Botswana and moved to the UK at the age of two, said: ‘There’s an argument that you can’t tell a black person what racism is.

“A lady argued with me and said, ‘Whites can’t tell black people what racism is’. She left the truth, in this binary story, that white people can’t talk about racism – I’m half white, so I can shape-shift.”

The letter was met with outrage, with some labeling Africa as ‘white sympathizer’ and not ‘truly black’.

Steven and Africa both agree you can be a racial ally without being a victim – the pair acknowledged everyday racism but said they refused to let their color be ‘a burden’

Many have praised the podcast, saying Africa’s attitude is “fresh air,” despite claims critics “didn’t like” what she had to say about color

However, since the podcast’s release last week, Africa has gained 10,000 Instagram followers and garnered praise from fans around the world for its direct and intelligent approach to contemporary issues.

One YouTuber said: ‘This is such a powerful interview. The way Africa is so brazen, honest and transparent with its views is a breath of fresh air in the current climate.’

Another said: ‘I don’t have many female role models in my life…Until now! What a beautiful and ambitious woman!’