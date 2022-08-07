Writer reveals Dane Cook, 50, met fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 23, when she was SEVENTEEN

A writer scouring the internet found that comedian Dane Cook regularly invited underage girls aged 14 to “game nights” at his house, while his new fiancée Kelsi Taylor appeared on one of them when he was just 17.

Cook, 50, who is engaged this month to Taylor, 23, has previously said the pair met at one of the “game night” parties he regularly hosts at his Los Angeles home.

author Tracie Egan Morrissey took to Instagram to point out that in 2016 Cook posted a photo of one of his game night parties with Taylor in it, suggesting she was 17 years old at the time.

Cook – a prolific Instagram user with 741,000 followers – says he didn’t have a romance with Taylor until he was 18.

In a lengthy Instagram story, Morrissey described how a scavenger hunt on Cook’s social media to see photos from his game nights found a number of photos showing underage girls — one as young as 14 — regularly attending the parties.

They were also filled with much older men, many of whom appeared to be middle-aged.

Cook regularly posted group photos of those attending his game night parties, evidence Morrissey used to keep track of who attended the parties and how old they were when they did.

Morrissey noted that Taylor first appears in one of these photos with Cook on October 8, 2016, just weeks before she turned 18.

The couple have an age difference of 26 years and have been dating for five years. They started seeing each other when Taylor was 18.

Beyond Cook’s newly betrothed, Morrissey said her search through Cook’s Instagram uncovered a number of underage girls and young women at his parties.

She pointed to photos of actress Saxon Paige Sharbino when she was 16, including individual photos of her and Cook when she was 15.

A sleuth on Reddit noted that King’s sister, five years older, was also present.

In a photo, actress Emily Alyn Lind was seen at one of his parties when she was only 14 years old.

In it, she is in the group next to Cook, who has her arm around her shoulder.

There’s no suggestion of impropriety or wrongdoing, but Morrisey and others have frowned upon when Cook invited underage girls to his game nights.

Morrissey said that in addition to underage girls, young women often appeared, including then 20-year-old actress Amy Forsyth, and OnlyFans actress Bella Thorne when she was 18 years old.

In her story, Morrissey pointed out that none of the young women or underage girls named in her research follow Cook on Instagram.

She also revealed and that he doesn’t follow them, suggesting that whatever kind of relationships they had with each other had turned sour.

Taylor is not Cook’s first younger girlfriend.

The Massachusetts-born comedian was previously in a relationship with Playboy model Amanda Cerny when she was 20 and he 39.

Dane Cook has not commented on Morrissey’s allegations.