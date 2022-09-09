Writer behind Paddington Bear sketch praises late Queen’s acting

<!–

The sketchwriter tasked with giving the Queen comedic lines has revealed that the late monarch had a natural love for acting — and brilliant comedic timing.

Frank Cottrell Boyce appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning from his home in Liverpool to pay tribute to the late Queen, who died in Balmoral yesterday afternoon at the age of 96.

The comics writer co-wrote both the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, where the Queen was apparently on a secret mission with then-Bond actor Daniel Craig, and this year’s sketch of Paddington Bear, which features the marmalade-sandwich-munching character of the Monarch and Michael Bond shared the afternoon. tea to celebrate the platinum anniversary.

Frank Cottrell Boyce spoke to Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty, presenters of BBC Breakfast News, this morning and said the late Queen had ‘real acting talent’.

Sketchwriter Cottrell Boyce co-wrote the sketches for both the Paddington Bear and Daniel Craig 2012 Olympics

In 2012, the Queen made a cameo prior to the London Olympics, starring alongside then-James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Cottrell Boyce described how the Paddington scene, a culmination of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s extraordinary reign in June, brought out the best in her.

He said, “She is absolutely radiant at that moment. And you have to remember that that’s real acting that’s happening there. Paddington isn’t really in the room.

“She’s acting with an eyeline and with someone posing as Paddington. That’s right action. But I also think it’s really luck.’

He continued: ‘That’s actually a technically great achievement. It’s a brilliantly timed comedy.”

The Queen had entranced millions of viewers after appearing in the cartoon with the bear to kick off the party at The Palace Jubilee Concert on Saturday, June 4.

Frank Cottrell Boyce, who left his home in Liverpool, told BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty that the Queen had impressed him with her acting skills

The late Queen delighted millions of viewers after appearing in a hilarious skit with Paddington Bear in June for the platinum anniversary celebrations.

In a pre-recorded segment, Paddington and Her Majesty were pictured eating a marmalade sandwich at Buckingham Palace

The sketch was shown leading up to the Platinum Party At The Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace

The beloved British institutions together tapped the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You anthem on porcelain teacups with silver spoons as a unique way to get the party started.

The skit, which the Queen spent half a day filming, was hailed by the British as better than her Olympic opening show with James Bond.

Just after the news broke on Thursday that Her Majesty had passed away at the age of 96, Paddington joined millions of others to pay tribute.

The bear said in a simple but heartfelt message, “Thank you ma’am, for everything.”