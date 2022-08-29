Writer behind Meghan Markle’s latest interview is also a SEX writer

The writer behind Meghan Markle’s latest bombshell interview is likely to cause another stir with one of her other upcoming projects: a book about “being horny.”

Allison P. Davis, of California, turned tongues on Monday when The Cut published an interview between herself and the Duchess of Sussex, who once again furiously targeted the royal family, while also sharing gushing anecdotes about her and Harry’s marriage and new life. in California.

But it turns out Davis is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to her writing, which — in addition to interviews with celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow — has largely focused on one lustful subject: sex.

Over the years, Davis, who serves as a feature writer for The Cut and New York Magazine, has talked about orgasms with vibrator expert Paltrow, written a lengthy piece about the decade she spent on Tinder, and penned a first-person story. about attending a ‘Men and Mimosas’ brunch at a strip club, surrounded by male dancers.

Now Davis is using that expertise to write a sex-focused book entitled Horny, which is – unsurprisingly about “being horny” and what it’s like “trying to have sex in a time when it’s weird to have sex.” .

In addition to her sex book, the writer has been candid about her own romantic life and has even shared on her social media that she often yells “about sex.”

She tweeted: “Another day, another phone interview in a hotel lobby where I scream about sex and scare people innocently having breakfast.

A few weeks ago, the author published a part where she admitted she’s been on Tinder for a decade and some ‘bad sex, meh sex, DIY-for-story sex, occasionally good sex, and sometimes sex that made me take a break of sex. ‘

She also revealed that she regularly visits the dating apps Tinder, Bumble, Raya and Hinge, all looking for sex, admitting that she has “over and over again” having sex and even “sexed with someone and rematched with renewed interest.” ‘.

In her Tinder Tell All, the writer said, “The longest relationship I’ve had from Tinder has been with Tinder itself.”

Davis even spilled her dirty little secrets, saying she slept with a man who yelled ‘that’s sick’ when he came.”

Calling the app “Seamless for Sex,” the writer talked about the “dozens” of men she’d chased, even naming them characters in “seasons.”

She has also written many other raunchy pieces, including one titled In the future you can come out anywherewhere she talks about ‘people pressing their tongues together’.

Titled in one piece Dating in captivityshe explained how readers should “reinstall Tinder” or “join a virtual sext bunker.”

And another story saw her talking about Pete Davidson’s “four inches of organic hot dog meat.”

She even has the ‘best sex scenes in movies and television,‘ and included everything ‘from a hologram threesome to a high school hand job.’

Davis focuses on life in the bedroom and even appeared on the maybe baby podcast about ‘pursuit of pleasure’.

And of course, she sat down with Gwyneth, 49, who has released a laundry list of sex toys that claim to help you achieve the best orgasm.

Davis sat down with actress and asked her how to do it “Go your way to better orgasms.”

Gwyneth and Davis talked about the “best sex tips,” “better orgasms,” “sexual awakening,” and “sex therapists.”

Ironically, the interview with the founder of Goop mirrors that of Meghan Markle, as the princess was once compared to the sex and self-obsessed Gwyneth with her old blog The Tig.

Meghan gathered millions of followers, all on the edge of their seats waiting for her to post snippets of her life.

From yoga poses to her meals and Suits premieres, fans followed the actress every step of the way, years before she even met Harry.

And while Goop has sparked a lot of eye-rolls for their unsolicited sex advice, unlike Tig, they’ve yet to stop.

Meghan eventually closed her blog due to “intense media scrutiny” threatening her peace.

Despite her obvious sexual obsession, Davis has made it clear that she’s not afraid to share her raunchy personality and has amassed thousands of followers for her work with a variety of celebrities.

From Jason Derulo to Noah Centineo and Jada Pinkett Smith, the writer certainly manages to capture a wide range of celebrities with her erotic behavior and writings.