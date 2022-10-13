Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phillies to even NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — This was a game that the Atlanta Braves absolutely had to win.

They had the right man on the hill.

Kyle Wright, the lone 20-game winner in baseball, threw six brilliant innings to beat Zack Wheeler when the Braves tied their NL Division Series in one game, eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday-evening.

After ongoing rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright gave up only two hits and claimed the win when the Braves got at Wheeler for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The reigning World Series champions found themselves in a must-win situation after losing the best-of-five series opener 7-6.

The Braves turned to the right-hander with a big arm and snapping curveball who has finally cashed in on its huge potential.

“I’ve been working on a lot of things this year,” Wright said. “Really, it just goes back to trust.”

Wright, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 amateur version, struggled to get past Triple-A, entering this season with a record of 2-8 in the majors. He turned that around completely and went 21-5 to take three more wins than any other big league pitcher.

Wright held out in the playoffs. His only major threat came in the second, when Bryce Harper led off with a double, tapped and advanced to third base on a flyout to the deep center by Nick Castellanos.

Harper had to scramble back to third on Alec Bohm’s sharp grounder to first, and Brandon Marsh struck out with a four-seamer that clocked in at 96 mph.

“While he’s out there and figuring things out, he’s going to continue to develop and grow and gain confidence,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Wright. “With that arsenal he has, he can be a force for a long time.”

AJ Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen closed the three-hitter with one inning each.

Jansen earned the save, the 20th of his postseason career, but first with the Braves after spending the last 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 3 is Friday in Philadelphia.

Dansby Swanson made a dazzling move to close out the Phillies’ sixth.

The shortstop sprinted with his back to the infield and reached out to catch a pop-fly from JT Realmuto as he tumbled to the grass of the outfield. Wright threw both arms in the air when he realized Swanson had loosened the catch.

It turned out to be the last pitch of Wright’s gem of 83 pitches, in which he struckout six batters with one walk.

Wright watched from the top step of the dugout as the Braves finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half, dealing all the damage after Wheeler knocked out the first two batters.

It started when Wheeler Ronald Acuna Jr. near the right elbow plopped on a fast 96 mph ball that rode up and in on the slugger.

There was a delay of several minutes as Acuna, writhing in pain, was checked out by the training staff. In the Atlanta dugout, Gil Heredia prepared to enter. Wheeler, meanwhile, threw a few throws to keep loose.

The righthander who grew up in metro Atlanta was not the same after Acuna finally trotted to first base.

Swanson walked and Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game and tore a single past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who waved meekly to a ball he could have knocked down at the very least.

“I think if you asked Rhys, he would say he should make that play,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Olson generously got an RBI single, but the Braves weren’t done yet. Austin Riley’s mighty swing produced a small dribbler down the third baseline for an infield-hit that made it 2-0.

Then it was Travis d’Arnaud who smashed one through the middle for another runscoring hit before Wheeler finally got the third out.

Far too late to stop the Braves from binding the series.

ROAD RIDER

At least the wildcard Phillies are finally going home.

Game 3 will be Philadelphia’s first game at Citizens Bank Park since a regular season loss to the Braves on September 25.

The Phillies have since played 14 games in a row, including four playoff games in their first postseason appearance since 2011.

“To leave here at a fork and go back home to a full house of passionate people…I think it will give our guys a little shot in the arm,” Thomson said.

PAINFUL PLUNK

Acuna will certainly be in pain after being hit by Wheeler’s throw, but Snitker said there was no structural damage.

“Probably good that we have a day off,” said the manager. “They can treat him.”

DEFENSIVE MOTHERS

Swanson’s catch wasn’t even the home side’s best defensive play of the night.

Riley made a similar back-to-the-field grab in foul territory in the eighth, only it was more difficult as the third baseman had to navigate through the railing and the stored sail.

He made the catch, slipped past the sail and managed to hold on as he crashed to the ground.

NEXT ONE

RHP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) gets the wink in Game 3 for the Phillies. The Braves had not yet announced their starter, being RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34) or rookie RHP Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67). Strider hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 due to an oblique injury.