Wreck your friends with a year of JibJab for less than $25

Want to really impress during the holidays? Forget about sending a generic greeting card. JibJab is a way to personalize and send video ecards that will make your friends and family smile, and you can now access their entire library of customizable clips for less than the cost of a pack of holiday cards.

You may have received a JibJab email from a family member before. If so, you definitely remember. This is the site that creates videos for popular occasions: birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, you name it. The clips are hilarious on their own, but the twist is that they make you (or someone you have a picture of) the star! Just upload your photo and turn your friends or loved ones into 90s rap stars, action heroes, dancing reindeer or twerking elves.

With a subscription to JibJab, you can send such e-cards throughout the year and access new videos as the site is updated. You can start your annual subscription this month and start sending your own riotous clips for Christmas. That’s not the only good time, though: that annual subscription is now priced at $24, but the deal expires on December 30.

JibJab Unlimited eCards: 1 Year Subscription – $24

