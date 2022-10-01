Wreck of World War I German U-boat that sunk a CENTURY ago is found by diver off Virginia’s coast

The wreck of a long-lost World War I German U-boat that sank a century ago was discovered by a diver looking off the coast of Virginia.

SM U-111, a 235-foot ship that sank three Allied merchant ships in the Atlantic during her time with the Imperial German Navy, sank on August 31, 1922, in waters that the US Navy said were 1,600 feet deep.

Over Labor Day, diver Erik Petkovic was aboard the R/V Explorer about 60 miles off the coast of Virginia, peering into a video monitor connected to a remotely operated vehicle searching 400 feet down, when he yelled, ‘That’s it! There it is!’

ABOVE: An open hatch on the U-111 turret shows an interior ladder

ABOVE: A deck gun mount on the U-111 with the auxiliary claw on the remote controlled vehicle in the foreground

ABOVE: The first footage of U-111 from June 2022 shows part of it covered in fishing nets. The wreck is accessible by underwater robots and a small number of technical divers.

The shipwreck enthusiast took up diving as a teenager and was inspired by Robert Ballard’s discovery of the Titanic in 1985, according to a report in national geographybefore becoming an accomplished technical diver and author of books on shipwreck exploration.

After the end of the war, all seaworthy boats that had been captured were sent to England. Most were scrapped, but a few were saved for Allied forces to retrieve to learn about Germany’s diesel engine technology.

An American crew brought it across the Atlantic Ocean on a perilous journey that required navigating icy waters where the RMS Titanic had sunk seven years before, the publication reports.

“It’s one of those remarkable lost survival opportunities,” Petkovic told National Geographic.

Maryland native Petkovic is one of a small number of ‘technical divers’ who explore depths far deeper than the standard 120-foot limit observed by recreational divers.

In June 1921, while being towed from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to be used as a target for aerial bombardment, U-111 began to take on water.

The ship sank in 35 feet of water about three miles off the coast of Cape Henry, Virginia. However, it was so low that the boat’s stern protruded from the surface of the water.

The US Navy brought the boat in to pump out the water and refloated it once more before its final journey out to sea.

On August 31, 1922, the U-111 was sunk when the boat’s hatches were opened and the USS Falcon launched a depth attack alongside.

All members of the R/V Explorer crew are volunteers who choose to spend their time and money exploring their passion for shipwreck diving.

ABOVE: The deck of the U-boat with the conning tower rises in the background