Wounded West Indies ‘want to go one step further’ after showing fight in Perth

The West Indies bowlers managed just six wickets at Perth, three of which went to the seamen, and it all adds up to Labuschagne scoring 308 runs, but one of the more enthralling passages of the game came on the fourth morning when Joseph, who had been disappointing in the first innings, increased the speed and gave him a work over. He should have also claimed it at 19, but went too far.
“You obviously have your plans,” said West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick. “I’m not here to give plans away, but we’ll take a look; we’ll see his awkward areas, his awkward moments, and we’ll try to target them as much as possible.
“We were impressed with the way [Joseph] bowled with the new ball in the second innings… I personally think there’s a big draw just around the corner, a five-for [is] waiting. We know he’s bowling at 90 mph, he just needs to get it in the right area. [then] you can keep your briefs in it [and] you’re more likely to get four or five wickets.”
Estwick suggested that Joseph’s spell was the type that would be noticed around the world, and he even nodded to his protege Jofra Archer who he mentored through his younger years and who will have Ashes in his sights next year after a long spell of being sidelined set by injuries.
“The world of cricket is so small you can’t hide and as soon as one team exposes a weakness the other teams will look at it,” said Estwick. “I’m sure Jofra Archer, wherever he is, will take a look and tick some boxes; that’s how cricket goes. But I’m sure if Marnus thinks he has a weakness, he’ll go away and deal with it. to work. .”
“You’re playing against the best side in the world, there’s no doubt about that,” said Estwick. “You can’t go gung-ho. I know everyone has seen how England play and thinks that’s the way to go. Well, that’s the way they want to go, fine, but with us we know we have to be as patient as possible.
“We’re playing against the best team in the world and we just want to grind and fight and stay in the fight for as long as possible. We did that [in Perth], we want to go one step further. It’s all about improving, learning and getting better. You just have to keep fighting and demolishing with the Australians.”