Wounded West Indies ‘want to go one step further’ after showing fight in Perth

The West Indies will assess their running wounded in the coming days before trying to put together a side they hope can challenge Australia in the second Day-Night Test, but they were buoyed by the fighting spirit of the Perth batters and the hostile burst from Alzarri Joseph who briefly upset Marnus Labuschagne.

Doubts remain about Kemar Roach (hamstring) and Nkrumah Bonner (concussion), while Kyle Mayers (shoulder) will only be available as a hitter and Jayden Seales has a persistent problem with his left knee. It is clear that Bonner is unlikely to play – this is the second concussion he has suffered in Test cricket – but some confidence remains that Roach may still be available, although there is a risk of the problem flaring up again during the match.

Anderson Phillip would be first in line as a quick replacement, but it is possible Marquino Mindley could also play without a cap, despite only arriving in Adelaide from Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

The West Indies bowlers managed just six wickets at Perth, three of which went to the seamen, and it all adds up to Labuschagne scoring 308 runs, but one of the more enthralling passages of the game came on the fourth morning when Joseph, who had been disappointing in the first innings, increased the speed and gave him a work over. He should have also claimed it at 19, but went too far.

Labuschagne’s test scores, averaging close to 60, make clear the excellent start he’s enjoyed, but Joseph’s spell wasn’t the first time he’d appeared uneasy with a fast pace after Mark Wood created some awkward moments in an otherwise one-sided Ashes -final. season.

“You obviously have your plans,” said West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick. “I’m not here to give plans away, but we’ll take a look; we’ll see his awkward areas, his awkward moments, and we’ll try to target them as much as possible.

“We were impressed with the way [Joseph] bowled with the new ball in the second innings… I personally think there’s a big draw just around the corner, a five-for [is] waiting. We know he’s bowling at 90 mph, he just needs to get it in the right area. [then] you can keep your briefs in it [and] you’re more likely to get four or five wickets.”

Estwick suggested that Joseph’s spell was the type that would be noticed around the world, and he even nodded to his protege Jofra Archer who he mentored through his younger years and who will have Ashes in his sights next year after a long spell of being sidelined set by injuries.

It was Archer’s Test debut at Lord’s in 2019 where Labuschagne was brought in as Steven Smith’s concussion after being felled by Archer. Labuschagne was then quickly hit by another searing delivery from him.

“The world of cricket is so small you can’t hide and as soon as one team exposes a weakness the other teams will look at it,” said Estwick. “I’m sure Jofra Archer, wherever he is, will take a look and tick some boxes; that’s how cricket goes. But I’m sure if Marnus thinks he has a weakness, he’ll go away and deal with it. to work. .”

“We’re playing against the best team in the world and we just want to grind and fight and stay in the fight for as long as possible.” Roddy Estwick

The day-night factor will give this competition a different dynamic ( Australia has won all of their pink ball tests ) although the West Indies did play the Prime Minister’s XI under the same conditions in Canberra before leaving for Perth. The visitors will once again look to their openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, to set the tone after the pair put on 78 and 116 at Optus Stadium aiming to take the game as deep as possible.

“You’re playing against the best side in the world, there’s no doubt about that,” said Estwick. “You can’t go gung-ho. I know everyone has seen how England play and thinks that’s the way to go. Well, that’s the way they want to go, fine, but with us we know we have to be as patient as possible.