Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut police officer who was injured in an apparent ambush that killed two of his colleagues fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.

In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and answered Wednesday, killing Nicholas Brutcher. The state doctor’s office said Brutcher, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot outside a home where they had responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence authorities said turned out to be an intentional act to lure the police there.

Witnesses said they heard about 30 gunshots during the confrontation.

Iurato was released from hospital on Thursday. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, was injured in the gunfight. Nathan Brutcher has not been accused of being involved in the attack.

The bodies of both officers were taken to funeral homes in separate processions on Friday, as hundreds of people gathered for a candlelit vigil outside Bristol Police Station. In New York, the New York Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of the officers before Game 2 of their American League Division Series game against Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.

Police officials said all three officers were respected and complimented.

Demonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer and co-recipient of his department’s 2019 Officer of the Year award. His wife is expecting their third child.

Hamzy, 34, worked for the police force in his hometown for eight years. Like Demonte, he was a consultant to a police cadet program.

Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol branch in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security.

Nicholas Brutcher was a divorced father of two and an enthusiast of firearms, hunting and fishing, according to his social media pages.

In a photo posted to both brothers’ Facebook pages in 2016, Nicholas Brutcher points a gun at the camera while others, including Nathan Brutcher, hold guns.

Other photos show Nicholas Brutcher with a 10-point deer he shot and with fish he caught.

PART: