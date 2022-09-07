Would YOU wear your own intimate scent as perfume? Tracey Cox says ‘vabbing’ WILL get you attention

For the uninitiated, vabbing is using your own vaginal discharge as a perfume. Insert a finger into your vagina and then strategically dab it on your wrist or behind your ear to increase your attractiveness and attract a partner.

The idea behind it is that the pheromones released by your bodily fluid subliminally attract potential mates to you.

What do you think of that?

If you’re like most people who responded to an influencer on TikTok who posted a video claiming it would help you get dates, your knee-jerk response is “Ewwww!”

Shortly after, I was a guest on Woman’s Hour along with an evolutionary biologist, and I would sum up the post-interview social media mood as “disgusting.”

‘Yacks! Why would you do that?’ “Why would you want to smell like that!”

Even ignoring the blatantly misogynistic undertones, I was surprised at how negative the response was.

Is the vagina really that intimidating and unpleasant?

I’ve been encouraging women to ‘vab’ for decades and would still heartily recommend it for several reasons.

Tracey Cox says 'vabbing' will give you more attention and increase your attractiveness to attract a partner

It’s nothing new

I wrote about vabbing in my very first book, Hot Sex: How To Do It, twenty-two years ago.

It wasn’t called vabbing back then and I’m not even sure if it was a known technique or sexual practice – I just thought it was something sexy to do.

We were all obsessed with pheromones around that time and it made sense to use vaginal secretions to attract a mate. If you want to send a secret, erotic biological signal to someone, why not (ahem) go straight to the source.

Unfortunately, like the G-spot, pheromones turned out not to be quite the sexual magic ingredient we were all hoping for.

Guess what?

Vabbing does NOT work because of pheromones

Our body fluids contain pheromones, and pheromones in the animal kingdom can induce sexual arousal.

But the evidence is weak that they do the same for humans. (We are apparently missing a “vomeronasal organ”: a sensory organ found in the palate in many animals.)

Do you want to meet someone who loves sex? Vabbing helps you find them A study in August this year by Chinese scientists found that people who enjoy other people’s natural body odor have a greater need for sex. I’ve always argued that one way to find out if someone really likes sex is to find out what their attitude is towards oral sex. If you’re eager to get to know your partner’s most intimate parts up close and — instead of getting squeamish — enjoy the olfactory sensations offered to you, chances are you love sex. This research confirms it. Researchers surveyed nearly 2,000 Chinese college students and found that those who valued scent during sex and actively enjoyed “sniffing” their partners were more interested in sex in general. The scientists repeated the research in India and the US and found similar results, concluding that their findings are consistent across cultures. It is logical. Using your vaginal fluids to subliminally attract a potential partner through scent will pique the interest of those most attracted to it. Tired of matching with partners who don’t give much importance to sex? Vabbing can help people with high desire to find each other.

It is unlikely that people can sense pheromones enough to influence sexual attractiveness.

That “pheromone perfume” you bought that promised to drive people around you wild? Yes, about as effective as tap water.

There is NO – I repeat no proof – that vabbing attracts others because of pheromones.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work.

Vabbing works on a psychological level

When I wrote about vabbing all those years ago, it appealed to me for reasons other than pheromones.

Never ignore the psychological effect of our actions.

Dipping a finger into your vagina and stuffing the discharge behind your ear is a conscious, conscious act.

It says, “I want to meet someone and maybe I want to have sex with them too.”

If you do this before going out, you’ll walk out with a very different mindset than someone who’s put on a bit of lipstick and traditional perfume and thought, “Maybe I’ll meet someone tonight.”

You have admitted to yourself that you are a sexual being, that you desire sex and that you are open to being seduced.

The psychological impact of this is powerful and powerful.

People who are interested in sex flirt more, touch more, make more eye contact and therefore get more attention.

Vabbing may be something only you know you’ve done, but it puts you in the right frame of mind to attract a partner!

It’s an aphrodisiac

The act of vabbing is proactive. It’s overtly sexual and it’s blatant.

The type of woman who embraces vabbing is generally someone with a healthy desire for sex. She’s not ashamed of having a strong libido – and she doesn’t mind promoting it.

If you’re a woman who is less comfortable with sex and/or has a lower sex drive, vabbing can boost both.

Since it’s something that could be considered outrageous, it can feel extremely daring — and stepping outside your comfort zone is a surefire way to arouse desire.

Instead of seeing yourself as someone who is ambivalent about sex, you have been transformed into a sexual goddess.

Never underestimate the power of simple gestures.

Sex and relationship expert Tracey Cox explains that the type of woman who embraces vabbing is generally someone with a healthy desire for sex

Viva la vulva!

Far from being a “desperate” act to attract men, what I love most about vabbing is that it celebrates the vulva.

So many women are ashamed of their genitals. In the 30 or so years that I’ve been a sex educator, a lot has been spent reassuring women that their genitals look and smell good.

By using your vaginal discharge as a perfume, you are announcing, “Hey, I don’t just smell good, I smell AMAZING!”

Instead of being ashamed, we embrace our genitals. Doing it sends a strong, feminist message.

Even if it’s not for you, you can’t help but be happy that the vulva is out and proud!

Think you might want to give it a try?

Here’s the answer to the first question everyone asks…

Can people see if I do it?

Do people realize what they smell?

I highly doubt, on a conscious level, that they do that because the smell of a healthy vagina is slightly sweet but subtle.

(If the smell is particularly strong or off-putting, that’s your cue to make an appointment with your doctor. Vaginal infections, STIs, where we’re in our menstrual cycle, pregnancy—all affect how we smell. Let it go. check if it is unusual.)

However, on a subliminal level, some people can very well sense that something is going on… without really knowing what.

When we get excited, our body gives off a musky scent that excites. You can smell when someone is aroused by you: sexual desire and smell have always been linked.

Vabbing cuts out the middleman and brings out that scent — before you start having sex.

I honestly don’t think anyone will arrest you for vabbing; stand back, look shocked and ask, ‘Do I smell what I think I smell?’

But if they suspected it and found out later, the kind of partner you’d like to attract would probably find it a huge attraction rather than a turn-off.

