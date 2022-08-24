Would YOU try a beetle burger? Scientists create ‘meat-like flavouring’ by cooking insects in sugar

<!–

The idea of ​​chewing mealworms may sound like a challenge from the latest series of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.’

But it could soon become a reality, as scientists claim to have transformed the insects into a “meat-like flavoring.”

Wonkwang University researchers have cooked mealworms with sugar and claim they taste like real meat.

The team hopes their findings will contribute to the commercial development of meaty and savory flavors and flavors and encourage more people to try edible insects.

The Maillard reaction The Maillard reaction is the reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives browned foods a distinctive taste. It happens between 140 and 165 °C (280 to 330 °F) and creates a range of aromas and flavors. From steak to French fries to bacon, each food has its own distinct set of flavors that form during the Maillard reaction, which has also been used to create artificial flavors. The Maillard reaction was first reported in 1912 by French physician Louis-Camille Maillard, who described that the gentle heating of sugars and amino acids in water produced a tan color.

With the world population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the United Nations has recommended mass-producing insects for food.

“Edible insects can diversify diets, improve livelihoods, contribute to food and nutrition security and have a lower environmental footprint compared to other protein sources,” the UN stated in a 2021 report.

“These potential benefits, coupled with an increased interest in exploring alternative food sources that are both nutritious and environmentally sustainable, are driving commercial production of insects as food and feed.”

Although insects are nutritious, there is still a stigma surrounding eating them in many parts of the world.

dr. Hee Cho, principal investigator of the project, said: ‘Insects are a nutritious and healthy food source with high amounts of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fiber and high-quality protein, similar to meat.’

In the study, the team looked for ways to make edible insects — particularly mealworms — more attractive to the masses.

For starters, the researchers analyzed the flavor profile of the insects and found that raw larvae have flavors like wet soil, shrimp and sweetcorn.

Next, the team assessed how the flavors change when the insects are cooked.

They found that steamed mealworms developed even stronger sweetcorn-like aromas, while roasted and fried varieties had shrimp-like and fried oil-like aromas.

Hoping to make the mealworms taste meatier, the researchers heated them with sugar, triggering the Maillard reaction — a reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives browned foods a distinctive taste.

It happens between 140-165°C (280-330°F) and creates a range of aromas and flavors.

From steak to pancakes to bacon, each type of food has its own distinct set of flavors that form during the Maillard reaction, which has also been used to create artificial flavors.

In the case of the mealworms, the Maillard reaction was found to create 98 volatile compounds.

The researchers took samples from a panel of volunteers to fine-tune the ratio of mealworms to sugars, until eventually a “meat-like” odor developed.

According to the team, this is the first time mealworms have been used to produce desirable flavors.

As a follow-up to the research, the team plans to optimize the cooking process to refine a meat-like flavor made from mealworms.