Would you put this up in your living room? Bec Judd reveals her very unorthodox $3100 Christmas tree – after WAG’s 2016 effort divided fans

Over the years, she’s been roasted for her fake Christmas trees.

And Rebecca Judd surprised her fans once again on Wednesday by unveiling her very unorthodox tree ahead of this year’s holiday season.

The AFL WAG took to Instagram to share a photo of her acrylic Christmas tree in her hallway off Neue Blvd.

The large 2.1 meter pink cutout sells for $1,550, while the 1.5 meter clear acrylic tree sells for $1,250 and its 80cm tree costs $300.

“Christmas has come home and I’m obsessed,” Bec wrote.

“In fact, we’re away for Christmas this year, so these trees are the perfect way to make our house feel festive without needing a tree to put presents under.”

‘The last time I made a Christmas tree that didn’t look like a traditional Christmas tree it became one of the most viewed ‘news’ of the year. This year will be interesting.”

Bec’s divided fans flocked to the comments to offer their opinion on her Christmas tree.

“I don’t care if you don’t have a pink Christmas tree,” said one unimpressed fan.

“Of course I love them, they’re laser cut acrylic,” another fan wrote.

‘I love trees. I love the fact that you can let negativity flow out of you. People are bad, you’re amazing!’ said a third.

Last year, Rebecca revealed the reason she refuses to put a natural Christmas tree in her home.

The AFL WAG said she was terrified the pine trees would attract spiders and asked for recommendations for Christmas decorations via her Instagram page.

‘Recommendations for a really large (like eight feet) real Christmas tree company that delivers to your home?’ she wrote in a call.

‘And then pick it up after Christmas and dispose of it responsibly? I had never done a real one before. “Someone says they attract spiders,” he added with a scared face emoji.

In 2016, the mother of four surprised her fans when she showed off her Scandinavian-style tree made from recycled branches.

He reused the bare number tree for several years before getting rid of it when he moved into his $7.3 million home in Brighton, Melbourne.

In 2022, she opted for a traditional and beautifully decorated artificial tree for the festive season, installed in the living room of her home.

She revealed the elegant fir tree, which appeared to have fake white snow all over it, in an Instagram reel.

“It’s that time of year,” he wrote. ‘Grateful for my healthy, happy, huge family (even though it seems like I’m yelling at them 90% of the time).’

Their tree included large floral details, pink, silver and gold ornaments and small fairy lights scattered throughout.

He had the same in 2020 and 2021 despite previously standing next to his abstract tree, which drew criticism for its lack of festive spirit.

In 2018, he told Nine Honey: “We’ve used it every year for the last four years and we’ll use it again.”

Bec said she prefers “drab trees,” whether it’s an all-white or green tree that’s then decorated with ornaments.

She had owned her “eco-friendly” stick tree since 2012 and previously boasted that it was made entirely from recycled materials.

