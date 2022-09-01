Would YOU pay to use Facebook and Instagram? Meta plans for ‘possible paid features,’ memo shows

Meta is setting up a product organization to identify new “potential paid features” for its family of popular apps after its advertising operations were severely impacted by Apple’s changes to ad tracking, a new internal memo reveals.

The decision comes as the California-based company faces a series of challenges.

Facebook reported its first annual revenue decline for the second quarter in July, announcing a 1 percent drop to $28.8 billion, and the social network said growth could decline further in the next quarter. Net income — profit — was down 36 percent from the prior quarter to $6.7 billion.

Apple’s new “Ask app not to track” feature that’s a prompt on iPhones reportedly cost Meta $10 billion in ad revenue last year. During its most recent earnings call, the company also forecast third-quarter revenue to fall further to between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, saying “a continuation of weak ad demand” would weigh on sales.

Facebook reported its first quarterly drop in daily users this year and is trying to convince investors it can compete with TikTok for users.

Meta’s VP of monetization overseeing the group John Hegeman told The edge: “I think we see opportunities to build new kinds of products, features and experiences that people are willing to pay and willing to pay for.”

Hegeman did not elaborate on which paid positions are being considered.

Hegeman seemed to downplay that paid positions are becoming a meaningful part of the business in the short term, but said that “on the other hand, I think if there are opportunities to both create new value and meaningful revenue lines as well as provide some diversification, that is clear’ will be something that will be attractive.’

Currently, WhatsApp charges certain business accounts for the right to message their customers, and Facebook group admins are allowed to charge for access to certain content. But most billions who use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have free access

The group, called New Monetization Experiences, will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury, who was previously Meta’s head of research, according to The Verge.

In the longer term, Meta sees paid positions becoming a more meaningful part of his business, Hegeman said. “Over a five-year time horizon, I think it can really move the needle and make a pretty significant difference.”

Still, the company is clearly struggling with headwinds from Apple’s privacy push, increased competition from the ever-popular TikTok, and a broad advertising slowdown.

“It looks like we’ve entered an economic downturn that will have a broad impact on the digital advertising business,” Zuckerberg said.

‘We are slowing down the pace of’ [our] investments and shifting some of the expenses that would have come in the next two years to a somewhat longer timeline.’

One of those costs appears to be hiring and staffing, with Zuckerberg saying he wanted internal leaders to choose how they restructure their teams.

“I want to give our leaders the ability to decide within their teams where to double down, where to double down, where to fill lapses and where to restructure teams, while [the impact] to the long-term initiatives.’

Zuckerberg has continued to tout the company’s plans for the metaverse — despite being blasted online for a recent avatar he shared who looked “dead-eyed” and “creepy.”

Meta also has a range of new augmented and virtual reality headsets in development as part of its planned multi-billion dollar expansion to the metaverse.

Late last month, the outraged Zuckerberg warned staff that he will weed out underperforming employees with “aggressive performance reviews” as the company braces itself for a deep economic downturn.

“If I had to bet, I’d say this is one of the worst recessions we’ve seen in recent history,” Zuckerberg told workers Thursday during a weekly employee Q&A session, the audio of which was heard by Reuters.