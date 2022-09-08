Would you get a manicure from a ROBOT? Company inks Target deal to disrupt the $6.5BN nail industry 

We’re used to robot vacuums and robots in factories – but would you get a manicure from a robot?

Clockwork, which says it designs robots to “liberate people from mundane mundane tasks,” just struck a deal to place its manicure machines at six Target locations across the United States — including locations in Texas, California and Minnesota.

The bots use artificial intelligence and 3D technology to determine the size and shape of a person’s hands, then perform manicures in just ten minutes for $10.

Target is one of several retailers showing interest in the robots, which could disrupt the $6.5 billion nail industry if widely embraced by consumers.

“We are currently forwarding tens of thousands of partnership requests,” Clockwork CEO Renuka Apte told Yahoo Finance. “Most of the contracts we sign today are for next year… We have a backup due to very strong demand.”

‘From dentists to retail – everyone says this makes sense at our location,’ she says added. “Our rule of thumb has always been to be where people already are and where they spend most of their time.”

A traditional human manicure in a salon can cost $30 to over $100, depending on the type of experience — and last at least 45 minutes to an hour.

Last year Clockwork provided the bone manicures at a pop-up shop in San Francisco.

Boston Consulting Group predicts that the market for all professional services robots, including manicure bots, will grow in the coming years, reaching $170 billion by 2030

‘Why nails? For many of us, checking off the list is a weekly task. Most people spend 60 minutes a week on their nails,” the company says on its website.

‘That’s 3,120 minutes a year! But if we can cut that down to just 10 minutes, what would you do with those extra moments?’

Consultant Jerry Storch told Yahoo Finance that retail brands are increasingly striving to transform the shopping experience into something special as a way to drive personal traffic.

“The more fun that is added to the retail environment, the better it is. I applaud Target for doing it,” Storch said. “This is something smart and fun.”

The company’s robots have been in development since 2017.