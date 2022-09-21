Would-be assassin’s girlfriend fumed that he failed to assassinate Argentina’s vice president

The girlfriend of the would-be assassin who tried to kill Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández was so upset he didn’t carry out the murder, she vowed to kill her herself, text messages reveal.

A series of reports accessed by state news agency Téleam showed that Brenda Uliarte, 23, was furious after her Brazilian partner, Fernando Sabag, 35, held his gun inches from Fernández’s face and pulled the trigger before it jammed when supporters of the Vice President rushed to him outside her house Sept. 1.

“The next time I pull the trigger, ‘Nando’ failed,” Uliarte wrote in a text message sent to Nicolás Carrizo the day after the failed murder.

‘I know how to shoot well, my hand doesn’t shake,’ continued Uliarte before Carrizo asked, ‘Will you do it?’

Uliarte replied, ‘I swear. And the shot will not miss. But you have to think about it. It happens that Nando doesn’t have much exercise. He got nervous.’

Text messages reveal that Brenda Uliarte (left) was upset that her boyfriend, Brazilian suspect Fernando Sabag (right), could not kill Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home in Buenos Aires on Sept. 1, and vowed to commit the murder herself to feed

The gun was pointed at the face of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández. The loaded weapon jammed after the Fernando Sabag pulled the trigger

Carrizo was identified by authorities as the leader of a group of street vendors, including the couple, who sold cotton candy and is one of four people arrested in connection with the crime.

The SMS exchange is part of a trove of messages authorities found in Carrizo’s cell phone, which was seized during a series of raids carried out.

Carrizo was taken into custody on September 5 after visiting a courthouse to retrieve his phone.

Concerned that Uliarte would be arrested, Carrizo invited her to hide in a house where he and the other sellers were staying.

“They’ve linked you to the case,” Carrizo wrote. “I’d tell you to come here.”

However, Uliarte assured him that he need not worry.

‘Who knows my details? I’m in a safe place, relax,” she wrote. “You have nothing to do with it. What we say stays here.’

Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner met members of Argentina’s religious communities on September 15 and spoke for the first time about the assassination attempt she survived

Nicolás Carrizo (pictured) received a text from Brenda Uliarte hours after her boyfriend, Fernando Sabag, attempted to murder Cristina Fernández, Argentina’s vice president, outside her home. Uliarte told Carrizo that she was willing to kill Fernández. Additional text messages revealed that the plan to kill Fernández was to take place a week after Sabag’s failed attempt. Carrizo is under arrest but has not been charged

Still, Carrizo knew that Uliarte was in trouble after seeing images of her on television.

“You’re on all the news broadcasts. You’re the girlfriend,” he said.

Uliarte downplayed the reports, telling Carrizo, “Yes, but if I hide, nothing happens. They’re not going to find me. I know what I’m telling you.’

Uliarte, Carrizo and the several other street vendors were interviewed by Telefe the day after Sabag nearly killed Vice President Fernández and told the television station they had nothing to do with Sabag’s actions.

“We are not complicit in what happened. They threatened her (Uliarte) with death,” Carrizo said on live television. “They threaten us all the time. They tell us we are a terrorist group.”

The Bersa .32 pistol that was recovered and 100 bullets that police found in Sabag’s house

Brenda Uliarte was taken into custody on September 4 by federal police officers at a train station in Buenos Aires. She is the 23-year-old girlfriend of Brazilian suspect Fernando André Sabag Montiel, who was arrested on September 1.

Fernando Sabag, the Brazilian whose gun jammed after pulling the trigger inches from Argentina’s vice president’s face

Carrizo added that they were also called “Nazis” because of the large tattoo of a large black sun on Sabag’s elbow, a symbol originally used by Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis and associated with Nazi occultism.

Both Sabag and Uliarte have been charged with attempted aggravated murder involving the use of weapons, treason and willful confluence of two or more people.

Federal Judge Maria Capuchetti, who is tasked with reviewing evidence, could take the case to court in the coming days as Sabag and Uliarte waive their right to appeal the proceedings.

Carrizo and a fourth suspect, Agustina Díaz, 21, who has also been arrested, have yet to be charged.

Díaz’s name was saved in Uliarte’s phone as “the love of my life.”

On July 4, she texted Agustina Díaz, who is also under arrest, and told her, “I’m going with the gun and I’m going to shoot Cristi.”

Additional text messages also reveal that Carrizo was concerned that Sabag had used a weapon he owned.

Instead, Sabag used a Bersa .32 caliber that was loaded with five bullets and miraculously didn’t fire when he pulled the trigger.

Fernández, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and first lady to her husband Néstor Kirchner from 2003 to 2007, is in the midst of a corruption trial and has returned home from court.

Carrizo texted his stepsister after the attempt on Vice President Fernández’s life and told her, “This was scheduled for a week from now. He did everything wrong. He’s a jerk.’