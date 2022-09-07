Worst House on the Street viewers unimpressed by couple’s renovation

Viewers of Worst House on the Street were less than impressed after a couple with a six-month-old baby spent £63,000 to renovate their dated home – which people labeled ‘awful’.

Kelly and Andrew of Bedfordshire spent £360,000 on their unusually furnished XX bedroom house and set themselves a budget of £40,000 (with a further £10,000 contingencies) to refurbish the family home.

But after seeing the pastel paradise the couple had created during their 12-week project to refurbish the property, viewers were unimpressed with their decorative choices and took to Twitter to critique them.

Kelly and Andrew’s Bedfordshire home was decorated with houseplants and botanical prints, with an all-new kitchen and island outfitted

The couple completely moved their bathroom to a different place in the house and decorated it with a striking wall of tiles with vibrant patterns

The house has a huge kitchen and dining area adjacent to the garden – and they’ve even installed a play mat and teepee for Teddy

The couple removed the old bathroom from its original place and turned the area into a larger hallway, equipped with prints on the walls and a plush carpet.

When Scarlette and Stuart first visited the property, they described it as a ‘horror house’ that looked as if it hadn’t been worked on since the 1960s.

At the beginning of the episode, Kelly said: ‘We knew we had to compromise on the condition of the house we were moving into because buying something in the villages of north Bedfordshire is all very expensive.

“So we were willing to move to something that needed work and this place popped up.”

As she went through a long list of things she wanted to tackle in the property, Kelly mentioned the strange layout of the house due to several extensions.

She added: “There is not a single wall surface that needs nothing to be done.”

When property expert siblings Scarlette and Stuart Douglas arrived at the house to give the couple their best tips, Stuart likened it to a “horror house.”

Scarlette and Stuart were stunned when they returned to the house to find it had been completely transformed on the outside – with a new paint job and roof tiles

Presenters Scarlette and Stuart Douglas were impressed with the couple’s renovation – even if viewers weren’t as enthusiastic – and said the project was even more impressive as the couple continued to live there while work was underway.

While the layout of Kelly and Andrew’s house was unusual at first, Scarlette and Stuart noticed potential in the huge utility room

The original bathroom was in an unusual spot off the kitchen and Kelly and Andrew said they would like to move it to a different spot in the property

Stuart and Scarlette noted the small and ‘dated’ kitchen given the amount of space they could use elsewhere in the house – especially for a family

Kelly told the program that there wasn’t a single surface in the house that didn’t need renovation when she drafted her project to transform it.

Scarlette added: “It seems like nothing has been done about it since the 1960s.”

Speaking to the couple about their plans, Kelly said she wanted “a bit of a remodel” of the entire place, including relocating bathrooms to create more space.

Stuart described the house’s odd layout, including a small kitchen and huge utility room, as a ‘Tardis’ in which the couple could make better use of the space.

After spending 12 weeks renovating the house, the couple managed to completely transform it – including painting the exterior of the house and refinishing the roof.

To save money during the renovation, Kelly, Andrew and their son Teddy decided to live in the house while the massive project went ahead – meaning they spent almost the entire time without a kitchen and even without running water.

The couple took out a bathroom and replaced it with a larger hallway, before installing a new bathroom elsewhere in the house.

They decorated the house in pastel colors and nature prints, with a statement wall in the new bathroom. However, after the pair revealed they’d gone over budget by £23,000, viewers didn’t think they had spent their money well.

One person wrote: ‘Am I the only one who it looks awful?’

Another joked, “Yeah, it’s still the worst.”

Viewers were less than impressed with the couple’s choices with the £63,000 they spent on their refurbishment and didn’t like their decorative choices

Other viewers were more specific with what they didn’t like about the new look of the house, as one person said, “All interiors are a fad,” before adding, “don’t like pastels, can’t stand pink.”

And one person even saw a future stumbling block the couple could face with their new kitchen — especially with their baby boy nearby.

‘Those tiles on it’ [kitchen] island will be terrible to clean if they use it for food preparation. I would cover them with glass or epoxy resin for a more food-friendly surface,” they wrote.

Despite viewers’ distaste for the house, Kelly and Andrew were thrilled with the new house and the real estate experts were impressed with their work.

Stuart said, “I think what they’ve accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. I’m really impressed.’

After buying the house for £360,000 and spending £63,000 on the refurbishment, Scarlette and Stuart revealed that the property was now valued at £506,000 – meaning if the couple wanted to sell their house they could make a profit of £83,000 could make.

Although Kelly and Andrew were eager to live in the house as a family, they were delighted at the potential profit they could make if they decided to sell it.

“I’m still in shock, but it’s brilliant,” Andrew said.