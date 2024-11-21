Worst dressed celebrities at 2024 CMA Awards revealed as country stars flock to red carpet in Nashville

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Laine Wilson

Album of the year

Deeper Good – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mixing engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers and Sons – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chase Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mixing engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke (WINNER)

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mixing engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Morgan Wallen is this year’s most nominated artist with seven nods

Female Singer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Male Singer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Small big city

Old Dominion (WINNER)

The red clay strays

Zac Brownband

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)

Brothers Osborne

Zane + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The war and the treaty

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Single of the year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mixing engineer: Raul Lopez

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing engineer: Jack Clarke

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mixing engineer: Ryan Gore

Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mixing engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing Engineer: Vance Powell (WINNER)

Song of the year

Burn It Down – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Dirt cheap – Josh Phillips

I Had Some Help – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

The Painter – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

White Horse – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson (WINNER)

Musical event of the year

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

I remember everything – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan

Man Made A Bar – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Joey Moi

You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy (WINNER)

Music Video of the Year

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), directed by Chris Villa

I’m Not Beautiful – Megan Moroney, directed by Jeff Johnson and Megan Moroney

The Painter – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney

Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson, directed by Patrick Tracy (WINNER)

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Charlie Worsham (WINNER)