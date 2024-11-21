Worst dressed celebrities at 2024 CMA Awards revealed as country stars flock to red carpet in Nashville

Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Laine Wilson
Album of the year
Deeper Good – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mixing engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers and Sons – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chase Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mixing engineer: Chip Matthews
Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke (WINNER)
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mixing engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
Morgan Wallen is this year’s most nominated artist with seven nods
Female Singer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Male Singer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Small big city
Old Dominion (WINNER)
The red clay strays
Zac Brownband
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)
Brothers Osborne
Zane + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The war and the treaty
New artist of the year
Megan Moroney (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
Single of the year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mixing engineer: Raul Lopez
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing engineer: Jack Clarke
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mixing engineer: Ryan Gore
Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mixing engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing Engineer: Vance Powell (WINNER)
Song of the year
Burn It Down – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
Dirt cheap – Josh Phillips
I Had Some Help – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
The Painter – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
White Horse – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson (WINNER)
Musical event of the year
Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
I remember everything – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan
Man Made A Bar – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Joey Moi
You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy (WINNER)
Music Video of the Year
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), directed by Chris Villa
I’m Not Beautiful – Megan Moroney, directed by Jeff Johnson and Megan Moroney
The Painter – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney
Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson, directed by Patrick Tracy (WINNER)
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham (WINNER)