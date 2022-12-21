‘Worse problems to have’: How Roosters will juggle $5m play-making puzzle

“Luke is a world class player, he will definitely be there in halves next year,” Walker told the club. Herald. “But last year we did play with it, got Joey in the middle, and we sort of played him in the striker position sometimes. I think we’ll see more of that and it’ll be interesting to see where Robbo takes our game. “There are worse problems as a football team, aren’t there? “We had three full-backs running around the back of the World Cup and they were three of the best players in the competition.

“That is exciting and I am sure the competition will be quite intense. I want to see them push each other.” With billing pending as halfback from Queensland and Brisbane’s well-documented unsuccessful bid to sign Walker at 17, speculation has often been rife about a return to his home state since his Roosters debut in 2021. Sam Walker in action last year for the PM’s XIII, his first appearance as a senior representative. Credit:NRL Photos Walker said he had “never” considered moving north and hopes to “stay with the Roosters much longer” than his new contract, which expires at the end of 2025. The playmaker is still 20 and has enjoyed taking on a leading role this summer with so many great teammates yet to return from a break after the World Cup.