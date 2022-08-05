Worrying finding in California’s climate initiative reveals problem with using forests to offset CO2 emissions

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Researchers have found that California’s carbon buffer pool, designed to ensure the sustainability of the state’s multi-billion dollar carbon offset program, is severely undercapitalized. The results show that, within the first 10 years of the compensation program, the estimated carbon losses from wildfires have exhausted at least 95% of the contributions set aside to protect against all fire risks for 100 years. This means that the buffer pool cannot guarantee that credited forest carbon will remain out of the atmosphere for at least 100 years. The results, published in Borders in forests and global changeillustrate that the programme, one of the world’s largest, is unlikely to meet the requirements.

Carbon offset programs have become popular action plans to combat the climate crisis. California’s carbon offset program is designed to leverage trees’ ability to absorb and store carbon and applies to about 75% of statewide allowances.

The program allows forest owners to earn carbon credits for preserving trees. Polluters buy credits so that they can use more CO . can emit 2 than they would otherwise be allowed under state law. Each credit represents one tonne of CO 2 . This exchange should offset the emissions to provide an overall increase in CO. to prevent 2 in the atmosphere.

To ensure this balance, carbon pools must permanently store carbon. But trees are just temporary carbon pools, explained corresponding author Dr. Danny Cullenward out, or CarbonPlan:

“Fossil CO 2 Emissions have lasting effects, but carbon stored in trees won’t last forever. Forests face a wide variety of risks, including drought, disease and — as recent years have made painfully clear in the American West — wildfires.”

The sustainability of carbon stored in such temporary pools is therefore important to consider when evaluating the effectiveness of climate crisis mitigation strategies.

Since California law requires a storage period of at least 100 years, the California Air Resources Board, which implements the state’s primary climate law, has developed a self-insurance mechanism called a buffer pool.

“Individual projects affiliated with the program contribute some of the credits they earn to the buffer pool, which is then ready to absorb any losses as trees in participating forests die and release their carbon back into the atmosphere. there are credits in the buffer pool, the program is well insured against future forest health risks,” continued Cullenward.

Cullenward and his colleagues have previously researched the California forest compensation program and have now looked at the performance and sustainability of the buffer pool.

They found that estimated carbon losses from wildfires in the first 10 years of the compensation program have exhausted at least 95% of the contributions set aside to protect against all fire risks for 100 years. Similarly, the potential carbon losses associated with a single disease and its effects on a single species are large enough to completely impede the total credits for all disease and insect-related deaths over 100 years.

“In just 10 years, wildfires have exhausted protections designed to last a century. It is incredibly unlikely that the program will be able to withstand the wildfires of the next 90 years, especially given the role of the climate crisis in exacerbating of fire risks,” said co-author Dr. Oriana Chegwidden, of CarbonPlan.

Forest fires and disease pose a threat

The researchers performed an actuarial analysis (an analysis that assesses the probability of an event and its financial impact) of the performance of the buffer pool to estimate the true carbon losses from two specific sustainability risks: historic wildfires and estimated losses from diseases and insects, in this case sudden oak death affecting tanoak. The study covers the program from its inception, in 2013, until the end of 2021.

Their analysis shows that the buffer pool is seriously undercapitalised. This means that the program’s presumed self-insurance mechanism is the ongoing CO. does not justify 2 corporate pollution based on mitigation achieved through forest management schemes.

Making the assumption that there will be no additional wildfires or diseases that will affect forests, the results show that carbon reversals from historic wildfires will nearly dissipate and likely deplete the wildfire component of the buffer pool, and sudden oak death alone has the potential to the disease and insect component of the buffer pool.

The future of forest compensation programs

The study highlights a fundamental design problem in California’s forest carbon offset program. The climate crisis is accelerating and intensifying risks such as forest fires, diseases and droughts. The results show that California’s buffer pool is unwilling to deal with such risks.

“More and more companies and governments are using ‘nature-based’ offsets to market consumer claims. While there are many good reasons to invest in forest health and conservation, carbon offsets in forests do not deliver climate benefits that justify the persistence of fossil CO2. 2 emissions,” said Cullenward.

“The issues we observe here are not unique to the California program and raise wider concerns about the integrity of offsets’ sustainability claims,” ​​concluded CarbonPlan co-author Freya Chay.

More information:

Grayson Badgley et al, California’s forest carbon offset buffer pool is severely undercapitalized, Borders in forests and global change (2022). Grayson Badgley et al, California’s forest carbon offset buffer pool is severely undercapitalized,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/ffgc.2022.930426