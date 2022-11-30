Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that ‘teleported’ a message from one side to the other

Wormhole is created in a quantum computer that ‘teleported’ a message from one side to the other – and this could help scientists observe the theoretical passages in real space

The very first wormhole, a theoretical passageway that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created for the inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first sighting of one in space.

While this tunnel doesn’t go through real space, scientists created it by simulating two black holes in the system, one on each side, and used them to “teleport” messages.

The holographic wormhole will be the first time scientists have been able to analyze how the passageway would work since the idea was proposed nearly 100 years ago.

Harvard’s Daniel Jafferis and co-author of the study said the innovation is not a hologram that can be seen, but “a filament of real space-time.”

A wormhole is a kind of bridge that can form when space-time is folded. Space-time is the 3-D “stuff” that makes up space, which can be distorted and distorted.

The passage is described as a structure that connects two distant parts of spacetime and acts as a shortcut from one to the other. And the points could be billions of light years away.

While Albert Einstein and physicist Nathan Rosen are known for proposing the theory called Einstein-Rosen bridges in 1935, the idea was first shared in 1928 by German mathematician Hermann Weyl.

However, Weyl called it “one-dimensional tubes.”

Physicist John Wheeler was the first to call it “wormhole” in the 1950s.

Maria Spiropulu of the California Institute of Technology and her colleagues used Google’s Sycamore quantum computer to simulate a holographic wormhole.

While a real wormhole would be powered by gravity, the holographic creation used quantum effects, New Scientist reports.

reports.

The team used a qubit – the quantum equivalent of a bit in conventional silicon-based computers – and observed it travel to the next system.

The qubit moved through quantum teleportation, a process by which information about quantum states can be transmitted between two quantum-entangled particles far apart.

The particles interact and share their physical state for a moment – no matter how far the distance separates them.

Alexander Zlokapa, a former student at Caltech who embarked on this project for his undergraduate thesis, said in a pronunciation

: ‘We performed a kind of quantum teleportation, similar to a traversable wormhole in the gravitational image.

“To do this, we had to simplify the quantum system to the smallest example that preserves the gravitational characteristics so that we could implement it on the Sycamore quantum processor at Google.”

The physicists report that wormhole behavior acted as expected from both gravity and quantum physics perspectives.

“The relationship between quantum entanglement, spacetime and quantum gravity is one of the most important questions in fundamental physics and an active area of ​​theoretical research,” said Spiropulu.

“We’re excited to take this small step toward testing these ideas on quantum hardware and will continue.”