World’s whitest paint now thinner than ever, ideal for vehicles

Cell Reports Physical Science (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101058″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Cell reports Physical Science (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101058



The world’s whitest paint — featured in this year’s Guinness World Records edition and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — keeps surfaces cool enough to reduce the need for air conditioning. Now, the Purdue University researchers who created the paint have developed a new formulation that’s thinner and lighter — ideal for radiating heat away from cars, trains and planes.

“Everyone has contacted me from spacecraft manufacturers to architects to companies that make clothing and shoes,” said Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue mechanical engineering professor and developer of the paint. “They mainly had two questions: where can I buy it and can you make it thinner?”

The whitest paint in the world used barium sulfate nanoparticles to reflect 98.1% of sunlight, cooling exterior surfaces more than 4.5°C below ambient temperature. Cover your roof with that paint and you could essentially cool your house with a lot less air conditioning. But there is a problem.

“To achieve this level of radiant cooling below ambient temperature, we had to apply a layer of paint at least 400 microns thick,” Ruan said. “That’s fine if you’re painting a robust, stationary structure, such as the roof of a building. But in applications that have precise dimensions and weight requirements, the paint needs to be thinner and lighter.”

So Ruan’s team began experimenting with other materials, pushing the boundaries of materials’ ability to scatter sunlight. Their latest formulation is a nanoporous paint containing hexagonal boron nitride as the pigment, a substance most commonly used in lubricants. This new paint achieves nearly the same solar reflectance benchmark (97.9%) with just a single 150 micron coat of paint.

Their research has been published in Cell reports Physical Science.

Purdue University researchers have developed a new formula for the world’s whitest paint, making it thinner and lighter. The previous iteration (left) required a 0.4 millimeter thick layer to achieve sub-ambient radiant cooling. The new formulation can achieve comparable cooling with a layer only 0.15 millimeters thick. This is thin and light enough to apply the radiation cooling effects to vehicles such as cars, trains and airplanes. Credit: Purdue University, Andrea Felicelli



“Hexagonal boron nitride has a high refractive index, which leads to strong scattering of sunlight,” said Andrea Felicelli, a Purdue Ph.D. mechanical engineering student who contributed to the project. “The particles of this material also have a unique morphology, which we call nanoplatelets.”

Ioanna Katsamba, another Ph.D. mechanical engineering student at Purdue, conducted computer simulations to understand whether nanoplate morphology offers benefits. “The models showed us that the nanoplatelets are more effective at reflecting solar radiation than spherical nanoparticles used in previous cooling paints,” Katsamba said.

The paint also contains air cavities, making it highly porous at the nanoscale. This lower density, along with the thinness, offers another big advantage: less weight. The newer paint weighs 80% less than barium sulfate paint yet achieves nearly identical solar reflectivity.

“This light weight opens the doors to all kinds of applications,” said George Chiu, a Purdue mechanical engineering professor and an expert in inkjet printing. “Now this paint has the potential to cool the outside of airplanes, cars or trains. An airplane on the tarmac on a hot summer’s day doesn’t have to run its air conditioning as hard to cool the inside, saving large amounts of energy. Spacecraft also need to be as light as possible, and this paint can be a part of that.”

As for that other big question – where can I buy the paint? – explains Ruan. “We are currently in talks to commercialize it,” he said. “There are still a few issues that need to be addressed, but progress is being made.”

Either way, these Purdue researchers are looking forward to what the paint could accomplish. “Using this paint will help cool surfaces and significantly reduce the need for air conditioning,” Ruan said. “Not only does this save money, but it also reduces energy consumption, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions. And unlike other cooling methods, this paint radiates all the heat into deep space, which also instantly cools our planet. It’s pretty amazing that one paint can do all that.”

The whitest paint is here – and it’s the coolest. Literal.

More information:

Andrea Felicelli et al, Thin-layer lightweight and ultra-white hexagonal boron nitride nanoporous paints for daytime radiant cooling, Cell reports Physical Science (2022). Andrea Felicelli et al, Thin-layer lightweight and ultra-white hexagonal boron nitride nanoporous paints for daytime radiant cooling,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101058

Provided by Purdue University

