World's whitest paint is now thin enough to use on cars and airplanes

The world’s whitest paint is now thin enough to use on cars, trains and planes to keep them cool, a new study says.

Developed at Purdue University in Indiana, the ultra-white coating is 0.005 inches thick and reflects up to 97.9 percent of sunlight.

Currently, paints on the market designed to reject heat only reflect anywhere from 80 to 90 percent of sunlight.

The researchers made an earlier version of the paint — unveiled last year and appearing in this year’s Guinness World Records edition — but this new version is thinner and lighter.

BLACK ABSORBS AND WHITE REFLECTS Heat and light are both different types of energy. Light energy can be converted into heat energy. A black object absorbs all wavelengths of light and converts it to heat, making the object warm. A white object reflects all wavelengths of light, so the light is not converted to heat and the temperature of the object does not rise noticeably. Different wavelengths (colors) of light have different amounts of energy. Violet light has more energy than red light. If we compare an object that absorbs violet light to an object that absorbs the same number of photons (light particles) of red light, then the object that absorbs violet light will absorb more heat than the object that absorbs red light. The amount of heat absorbed is also affected by how light or dark an object is. A dark object of a certain color will absorb more photons than a light object of the same color, so it will absorb more heat and become warmer. Source: UC Santa Barbara

The 2021 iteration of the paint required a layer 0.015 inches (0.4 mm) thick to reflect 98.1 percent of sunlight, leaving exterior surfaces more than 8.1°F (4.5°C) below ambient temperature. were cooled.

But the new iteration can achieve about the same reflection rate (97.9 percent) with a 0.005-inch (0.15mm) layer.

This new version is thin enough to coat vehicles, such as airplanes, that have precise weight requirements.

‘To achieve this level of radiant cooling below the ambient temperature, we had to apply a minimum of 400 microns of paint [0.4mm] thick,” said study author Professor Xiulin Ruan of Purdue University.

“That’s fine if you’re painting a robust, stationary structure, such as the roof of a building, but in applications that have precise dimensions and weight requirements, the paint has to be thinner and lighter.”

Professor Ruan and colleagues believe their paint will help the fight against climate change, as it can keep the surfaces of buildings cool enough to reduce the need for air conditioning.

“Not only does this save money, but it also reduces energy consumption, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

“And unlike other cooling methods, this paint radiates all the heat into deep space, which also instantly cools our planet.”

According to the team, an aircraft with the new coating would not have to run its air conditioning so hard on a summer day to cool the inside, which would save a lot of energy.

The new paint contains hexagonal boron nitride as a pigment, a substance that is mainly used in lubricants.

“Hexagonal boron nitride has a high refractive index, which leads to strong scattering of sunlight,” said study co-author Andrea Felicelli, a Purdue PhD student.

At the micro-scale, the particles of this material also have a unique morphology, which the researchers call nanoplatelets.

Imaged, scanning electron microscope (SEM) images of the new paint, showing the nanoplatelets. The paint also contains air bubbles, so at the nanoscale it appears very porous

A schematic of the dyeing process and a sample image of a dyed sample (top right)

Computer simulations showed that the nanoplates are more effective at reflecting solar radiation than spherical nanoparticles used in previous cooling paints.

The paint also contains air holes, so at the nanoscale it appears very porous and gives a lower density, which, along with the thinness, reduces weight.

The newer paint weighs 80 percent less than last year’s record holder, made from barium sulfate, but achieves nearly identical solar reflectivity.

The new paintwork, which is detailed in Cell reports Physical Scienceis patented and could even appear in stores soon.

“We are currently in talks to commercialize it,” said Professor Ruan. “There are still a few things that need to be addressed, but progress is being made.”

The researchers believe this white may be the closest equivalent to some of the blackest blacks ever developed.

Xiulin Ruan, professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University, holds up his lab sample from last year’s iteration of ‘whitest paint ever’

A product called Vantablack, developed by Surrey NanoSystems, absorbs up to 99.965% of visible light.

In 2019, however, Vantablack was surpassed by a team from MITwhich pushed this to the absorption rate to 99.995 percent.

MIT covered a £1.6 million diamond with the substance in an attempt to prove its blackness – and it promptly seemed to disappear.

The MIT material was made of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes — microscopic filaments of carbon — grown on a surface of chlorine-etched aluminum foil.