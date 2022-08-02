World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean

Bill Deerr, a Sea Turtle Recovery leader, holds Titan, a rehabilitated turtle, before releasing him back into the ocean on August 2, 2022 in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Titan survived a cut by a boat propeller, with part of a flipper bitten off by a shark, and was attacked by another shark when two fishermen intervened and rescue him. Credit: AP Photo/Wayne Parry



If what doesn’t kill you really makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean.

The juvenile loggerhead turtle has been incised by a ship’s propeller, part of its front flipper has been bitten off by a shark and was attacked by another shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, rescuing it and naming it Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before being returned to the ocean.

On Tuesday morning, Titan was one of eight turtles to return to the sea after recovering health over the winter and spring.

“It’s just amazing to see Titan go back into the ocean after being hit by a boat, bitten by a shark and fending off another shark,” said Brandi Biehl, the group’s co-executive officer. “There really isn’t a harder turtle in the world than him.”

Based at the aptly named Turtle Back Zoo in South Orange, New Jersey, the group began sheltering and treating sick or injured turtles in December 2016. Including Tuesday’s release, they have now healed 85 turtles and returned them to the ocean.

Most turtles fell victim to what’s been called “cold intoxication,” the near shutdown of their organs by lounging in water that gets too cold for them rather than migrating to warmer waters in winter. November and December are especially busy months for the group.

A turtle crawls through the sand on its way to the ocean in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ on August 2, 2022 after being released by a group that rehabilitated it. Sea Turtle Recovery has released eight turtles that were injured or sick, bringing the total number of turtles the group has healed since December 2016 to 85. Credit: AP Photo/Wayne Parry



Others were injured by boats or sharks, or developed other illnesses. Six of the eight are Kemp’s Ridley tortoises, an endangered species. Titan and another turtle, Petunia, are Loggerheads.

One of the rescued turtles, Princess, was found on the beach in Sandy Hook just after Thanksgiving, barely alive. A sea turtle’s body temperature should be above 65 degrees; hers was 37 when she was found.

Other rescues include Donashello, who was stranded in December 2020 after drifting through large lung lesions, and failed to migrate south before the waters got too cold. He was in critical condition for months, but eventually recovered.

Willow was also coldly bewildered and emaciated when she perished on the shore. She refused to eat for over a month, but eventually resumed eating and recovered.

Slater was found on the beach at Sandy Hook with a front flipper that had to be amputated after being mutilated by a ship’s propeller. But it’s expected to do well in the ocean with just three flippers, as others in his condition have been studied and do well despite their limitations, the group said.

Sea Turtle Recovery workers hold a rehabilitated turtle before releasing it back into the ocean on August 2, 2022 in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. The group released eight turtles that were injured or sick, bringing the total number of turtles to 85. group has been cured and has returned to the ocean since December 2016. Credit: AP Photo/Wayne Parry



Stone was found in December, also barely alive. His heart gave out nearly four separate times during rehab, requiring some sort of turtle resuscitation.

Petunia was left stranded with eye damage that has since healed. She is one of the few turtles equipped with a radio tracking system that will be used to track her movements in the ocean.

Cortez was stranded in critical condition last December and also suffered a torn ligament in his front flipper that has since healed.

Sea Turtle Recovery has four more turtles at its northern New Jersey salvage facility that are not yet ready to be returned to sea.

