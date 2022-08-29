World’s toughest golf hole! Stunned golfers must avoid LIONS and dead giraffe at South Africa course

Forget landing in a bunker… golfers were faced with navigating two angry lions, twenty hyenas and even a dead giraffe in what must be the world’s trickiest Par 5!

Play at Skukuza Gold Club in the heart of the Kruger National Park, eastern South Africa was forced to shut down until the ‘risks’ were resolved.

Two hunting lionesses on the nine-hole, eighteen-tee course, which is unfenced from wildlife, had knocked down a full-grown giraffe on the fairway before breakfast.

But as they tucked in and waited for the rest of the pack to join them, they were ambushed by a pack of twenty equally hungry hyenas who had smelled the fresh prey.

A pack of starving hyenas ate the dead giraffe before golfers could play on the course

The lioness comes face to face with hyenas on the fairway

The lioness changes her mind and makes a swift flight, allowing the hyenas to feast in peace

Due to the sheer numbers of numbers, the predatory hyena pack was able to chase the lions away and claim the loot, while feasting on the stricken giraffe for a morning meal.

Though the two angry lionesses made several attempts to get their hard-earned prey back, they were no match for the smaller but more numerous hyenas in feeding frenzy.

The miniature golf course in the middle of the Kruger National Park was originally built for staff in 1972, but opened to members living on site before adding tourists.

But it has its own set of dangerous hazards, as there are no fences separating golfers from the Big Five of lions, leopards, buffalo, elephants and rhinoceroses plus other cutthroat predators.

A giraffe sips water from a pond at one of the holes at the Kruger National Park Golf Club

Players are cautioned to watch out for lions waltzing around the fairway as they tee off

There have been repeated encounters by club members with lions, hippos, leopards, elephants, giraffes, wild dogs, pythons, cobras and warthogs. Pictured: The site’s clubhouse

There have been repeated encounters by club members with lions, hippos, leopards, elephants, giraffes, wild dogs, pythons, cobras and warthogs on the Par 72, 5831m course.

And troops of playful baboons can even grab golf clubs and golf balls or flags from players.

A round on the course costs £14 for nine holes and £20 for 18 holes.

Players are not allowed to tee off unless they sign a waiver card to clean up the club in case they are eaten.

Club captain and greenkeeper Jean Rossouw, 32, described Skukuza as the ‘wildest course in the world’, saying: ‘In 2019 I came face to face with eight lions and had to chase them away!

“An important part of my job is the early morning tour of the track to make sure all our overnight ‘guests’ are gone and that it is safe for our members and guests to tee off.

“We’re out here in the wild because there are no fences to stop the Big 5 or other animals. No day is the same and it is a wonderful place to play golf.

But the picturesque spot can be home to predictably violent scenes as the animals get out and about

Club captain and greenkeeper Jean Rossouw described it as the ‘World’s Wildest Course’

‘What happened here was 4 young lions and lionesses came in and killed a giraffe at about 6:30 am but were driven off by 20 plus hyenas who started tearing into the giraffe eating it.

“Obviously we had players who wanted to tee off, so we had to get rangers from the South African National Park who own and run the Kruger National Park to sort it out.

“By the time they arrived to pick up the giraffe, the hyenas and vultures had eaten the hyenas and vultures and ate about a quarter of it and then moved them to another part of the park so they could continue eating it.

“Within 12 hours there was nothing left but bones after the hyenas and vultures were done and I think the lions had to go find their breakfast elsewhere.

“The golfers had an early breakfast and some coffee because of the tea and were delayed about an hour and a half as we pulled aside the lions and hyenas and giraffes.

“It’s what makes Skukuza so special, not knowing what’s going to happen every time you play,” he said.

The South African National Parks that run the Kruger and trail said: ‘It is unfenced, so uninvited spectators are common with lions, leopards and hippos to name a few!’

If a lion were to face a hyena in a fight to the death, the lion would always come out on top because of his greater size, speed and strength, unless he is older or injured.

For the tape story, a lion weighs up to 600 pounds compared to 190 pounds for a hyena, can be 8 feet tall compared to 5 feet for a hyena, and 4 feet at the shoulder compared to 3 feet for a hyena.

Lions can reach speeds of 80 km/h and cover the length of a football field in six seconds, while a hyena is slower at 65 km/h, but their power travels in such great numbers

Because of the hyena bite’s strength, if the size of their pack is much larger than a lion’s pride, the lions may choose to give up on the kill rather than risk serious injury from bad odds.