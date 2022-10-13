World’s top chip equipment suppliers halt business with China

Leading chip tool manufacturers have suspended sales and services to semiconductor manufacturers in China as new US export controls disrupt China’s technology industry and the operations of international companies.

Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA Corporation, US companies that have dominant shares in certain segments of the semiconductor manufacturing process, have all taken immediate steps to comply with the new regulations, according to several people with direct knowledge of the matter.

ASML, the Netherlands-based global leader in chip-making equipment, has told its US staff to stop serving all Chinese customers while it assesses sanctions.

The new restrictions, announced Friday last week, prohibit the export to China of US semiconductor equipment that cannot be supplied by any foreign competitor. They also impose a licensing requirement on the export of U.S. tools or components to China-based manufacturing plants, or fabs, that make advanced chips, and for the export of items used to develop Chinese homegrown chip manufacturing equipment. .

They also require any US citizen or entity to seek permission from the Department of Commerce to provide support to Chinese fabs.

On Tuesday, LAM Research began withdrawing support staff from China-based chipmakers, including memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. It asked employees to “stay away from fabs in China for now,” said a LAM employee who asked for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case.

LAM also suspended pre-sales negotiations with Chinese customers and withdrew staff who participated in building new factories in China, according to two employees with direct knowledge.

Applied Materials and KLA also stopped providing services for China-based production lines producing advanced chips as of Wednesday, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

“We were told the company needed time to evaluate what they can sell in China,” said an Applied Materials sales manager. “It is untenable if we could only provide services but not sell equipment.”

Three YMTC employees said US toolmakers have suspended supplies and services to both the existing plants and those under construction.

ASML, the world’s leading supplier of lithography equipment for advanced chip production, said in a: message to staff that all U.S. workers — including U.S. citizens, green card holders and foreigners living in the U.S. — are now banned from providing services to factories in China.

“ASML US employees are required to – directly or indirectly – refrain from servicing, shipping or supporting customers in China until further notice,” the letter said. “Obviously we are taking precautions to ensure we are fully compliant with the new regulations,” said an ASML spokesperson.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association said in a statement on Thursday it hoped “the US government can correct its wrong course.”

The short-term impact of the new restrictions on foreign chipmakers with factories in China is expected to be limited as they can apply for permission from the US government to continue receiving US equipment. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it had received a one-year authorization for its Nanjing plant.

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix said it would not be subject to the suspension of supplies from US toolmakers as it had also been given a one-year grace period. Its bigger rival Samsung declined to comment.

The new controls are hitting the industry in a downturn. Previously unaffected by a sharp contraction in demand for smartphones and PCs, TSMC cut its capital investment target for this year by 10 percent and said it now expects to spend $36 billion instead of the $40 billion previously budgeted this year. year.

The Taiwanese company said a sharp inventory correction due to declining demand for smartphones and PCs is likely to shrink the chip industry next year, although TSMC still expects to grow in 2023.

CC Wei, the CEO of TSMC, said the company’s initial assessment was that the impact of the new export controls on the company would be “limited and manageable” because they targeted very high-performance chips.

Additional reporting by Song Jung-a in Seoul and Richard Waters in San Francisco