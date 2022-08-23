World’s sexiest golfer Paige Spiranac calls out the DUMBESRT rules in world sport

<!–

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has declared what she considers the “stupidest” sports rules worldwide.

Monday on Twitter, the world’s sexiest woman, 29, set out to her 646,000-plus followers in a video some lines she’d like to see thrown out in multiple sports.

At the top of her list was golf, specifically the handicap scoring system that she “despises” for “decreases the value” of the PGA Tour Championship.

Next in Spiranac’s firing line was overtime in the NFL, before venting her frustration with the offside rule in football and hockey.

The YouTube sensation, who played Division 1 college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University in the US before turning pro in 2016, also believes that coaches of top tennis players should sit better on the field than in the stands.

Her clip ended brutally with Spiranac asking if steroids should be legal in baseball.

As expected, some of Spiranac’s followers responded to her Twitter question.

“Offside in hockey and football is okay. One rule I would change in the NFL is that defensive pass interference is a spot foul. College football is right. 15 meters, come what may,” someone wrote.

Another suggested doing away with the infield fly rule in baseball before making a suggestion for the NBA.

“It (infield-fly rule) protects bad hitters…and the offense/block in NBA also needs to be addressed,” he said.

A third offered a minor adjustment to mixed martial arts rules.

In June, Paige Spiranac was named Maxim magazine’s hottest woman in the famous Hot 100 list

“In competitive professional fights like the UFC, there should be two warnings for illegal activities such as groin shots or blows to the back of the head, kicks in the groin…then taking a point on the third offense.”

Earlier this month, Spiranac stunned her fans on social media after uploading an image of her equally striking mother, Annette.

It followed a social media troll who suggested that her appearance will one day fade.

In June, Spiranac was named the sexiest woman in the world by Maxim magazine, becoming the first sports star to take the top spot in the publication’s famous Hot 100 list.

The former golf pro and college star has racked up 3.5 million Instagram followers in recent years

Paige Spiranac has enlisted the help of her mother, Annette, to take on a Twitter troll recently after it was suggested her appearance will fade one day

She also weighed in on golf’s most controversial issue: players withdrawing huge amounts of money to compete in the Saudi-backed LIV rebel league, led by Australian sports legend Greg Norman.

“I wouldn’t do it,” she told the Bunkered podcast when asked if she would throw her lot in the breakout tour.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Bulls**t, you would do it for a certain amount of money’, but I think about things and my career and I wouldn’t sign up for OnlyFans because morally it just doesn’t fit what I’m doing .

“I could sign up today and probably make millions and millions of dollars, but for me it’s not about the money.”