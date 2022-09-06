World’s second-tallest rollercoaster will close FOREVER a year after small metal object hit rider

A year after a flying metal bail seriously injured a Michigan woman on the Top Thrill Dragster, the world’s second tallest roller coaster, the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park that runs the ride is shutting down permanently.

Cedar Point Park announced their decision on Facebook on Tuesday.

“After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders who have experienced the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is retiring,” the amusement park said. “However, Cedar Point’s legacy of driving innovation continues. Our team is working hard to create a new and revamped driving experience.”

The Dragster is one of the most popular attractions in the park. It first opened in 2003, stands 420ft. high and goes from zero to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds.

The ride has remained closed since August 15, 2021 when an L-shaped brace struck Rachel Hawes, a 45-year-old woman from Schwartz Creek, Michigan, leaving her in the hospital, fighting for her life.

First responders rushed to get the woman onto the stretcher and transported her to Fireland Hospital, where she was later transported to a trauma center.

This metal brace flew off the Top Thrill Dragster last August and struck passenger Rachel Hawes of Schwartz Creek, Michigan in the head, seriously injuring her.

“We are devastated by last weekend’s accident at Cedar Point,” the Hawes family said in a statement released shortly after the accident. “We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Rachel is fighting for her life, and we would ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

A Hawes family member declined to comment on MailOnline when he was reached by phone. He declined to say whether the family is considering a lawsuit or whether Hawes has recovered from her injuries.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture conducted an investigation and released a 620-page report that showed no errors from Cedar Point and nothing unsafe about the ride.

According to agency spokesman Bryan Levin, the Department of Agriculture has not enforced the drive’s closure.

Death Defying: Top Thrill Dragster riders are launched to 120 mph in under four seconds and propelled vertically to a peak of 426 feet before racing back down

“The Department of Agriculture has not communicated with the park about the decision to close the attraction,” he said.

Park officials did not say whether the accident influenced their decision and Hawes was not immediately available for comment.

Video of the aftermath of the accident captured Hawes’s painful cries as she lay on the ground and emergency medical services delivered her first aid.

John McDermott, 27, said he was waiting in line with his girlfriend and son when he saw the object fall from the 120-foot-tall structure right in front of him.

“I saw the thing hit the crowd, the lady fell, I heard it bounce off the concrete. It was something made of metal. It was no small object. It was quite large – bigger than the palm of my hand. It looked like a metal disk flying through the air,” McDermott said Cleveland.com.

McDermott said several people called 911 and came to the woman’s aid. Some took off their shirts to stop the bleeding until Sandusky EMS arrived.

“You need to send someone to Cedar Point,” one guy said on a 911 call, News week reported. “Someone’s in bad shape… Something flew off a ride and hit them and they’re bleeding from their heads.”

The Department of Agriculture included a photo of the metal bracket in their report. It appears to be solid steel and measures approximately three inches long and two inches wide.

Nurse David Vallo said EMS was on the scene in the first seconds of the incident and transported the woman to Firelands Hospital with help from the Sandusky Fire Department. The news messenger reported.

A statement from Cedar Point said a small metal object had become detached from a train on the roller coaster when it was nearing the end of its ride.

The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey is considered the world’s tallest with a height of 456 feet.