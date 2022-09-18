World’s royals arrive in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Foreign royals have arrived in London to pay their respects to the Queen.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to see the monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other foreign dignitaries are arriving in London for Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey tomorrow.

Tonight, many of the leaders, including members of foreign royal families, will meet for a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III, which is being described as the ‘reception of the century’.

Representatives of more than 20 royal families are expected at the funeral, including the reigning monarchs of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Among the most anticipated participants is the Emperor of Japan, who rarely makes overseas visits. King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and the Sultan of Brunei will also attend.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain looked dignified as they watched the Queen’s coffin lie in state on Sunday night

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral

The Swedish royals looked solemn as they viewed Her Majesty’s coffin from the platform inside Westminster Hall on Sunday

King Felipe, who referred to the Queen as his ‘dear Aunt Lilibet’, crossed his arms as he attended the somber occasion

The Spanish king was joined by his wife Queen Letizia. The couple has a good relationship with the British royal family

The Spanish couple bowed their heads in respect as they made their way from Westminster Hall on Sunday night

On Sunday night, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were seen waving to well-wishers as they left the Spanish Embassy for Westminster Hall.

Felipe, the son of disgraced former King Juan Carlos, is a distant cousin of the Queen and referred to Her Majesty as ‘dear Aunt Lilibet’ in a personal tribute following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

The king looked dapper in a black suit and tie as he and his stylish wife left the embassy for the Palace of Westminster.

The pair crossed themselves and bowed their heads as they flew past Her Majesty’s coffins. Visiting dignitaries have access to a VIP entrance and platform, meaning they can avoid the queue snaking through central London.

At about the same time, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also entered the hall to pay their respects.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are preparing to host 1,000 VIPs, including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Buckingham Palace this evening.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have had foreign royals arrive to pay their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral tomorrow

The Spanish king and his former journalist wife will be among the heads of state gathering at Buckingham Palace tonight for Prince Charles’ ‘reception of the century’. In the picture, he waves to well-wishers in London on Sunday

The Spanish King and Queen were dressed in dark black ahead of the reception at Buckingham Palace this evening

Felipe, son of disgraced former King Juan Carlos, is a distant cousin of the Queen and referred to Her Majesty as ‘dear Aunt Lilibet’. Pictured with his wife Queen Letizia in London today

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were seen leaving the Spanish Embassy ahead of the reception at Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen of Spain are set to join more than 500 leaders and heads of state for the ‘reception of the century’ tonight

Revealed: How the monarchies of Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Luxembourg are related to the Queen. All the great royal houses of Europe will be represented at the Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey today

The list of dignitaries includes Irish President Michael D Higgins, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed and Colombian First Lady Veronica Alcocer Gargia and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

However, it also includes a number of controversial strongmen, including Bolsonaro, who was filmed today delivering a thunderous speech from the windows of the Brazilian embassy in London to a cheering crowd waving the national flag.

His allies hope his four-day international trip – first in London, then at the UN General Assembly in New York – will sway some voters in the upcoming election, give him some gravitas after nearly four years of wrangling with other world leaders and provide material for TV commercials.

And today the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia confirmed that Mohammed Bin Salman, known by the abbreviation MBS, had been invited to attend the funeral.

He was due to hold talks with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday evening, despite international outrage after ordering Saudi agents to brutally murder and dismember Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

And Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authoritarian ruler who has jailed hundreds of journalists and hastily dismantled Turkish democracy, is also coming to the funeral.

China has announced it will send its vice president, Wang Qishan, but was excluded from the lay-in by parliamentary leaders.

Because of strained ties, Britain chose to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are among a small group of nations completely excluded following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.