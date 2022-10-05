World's oldest working supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice poses NUDE at age 91 alongside Beverly Johnson

The world’s oldest working supermodel, Carmen Dell’Orefice, 91, proves age is just a number – as she posed near-nude for the upcoming issue of New You magazine.

The fashion icon first appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine aged just 16, and now, more than seven decades later, she’s still got it – and she’s certainly not afraid to flaunt it.

Carmen stripped down and covered her assets with a blanket as she stunned in a new shoot for New You’s October issue.

She will also grace the cover alongside 69-year-old fashion star Beverly Johnson, who previously made history as the first African-American model to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974.

Shot by celebrity photographer Fadil Barisha, one of the images shows the women posing together surrounded by greenery – with Carmen wearing a stunning black and white ensemble and Beverly wearing an all white dress.

Another photo showed Carmen lying on a bed in just a pair of tan undershirts and holding a white duvet to her chest.

As for how she stays youthful, the 91-year-old shared that she makes sure to give herself the same ‘love’ and ‘care’ that she gives her daughter.

‘Men and women should take care of themselves and love themselves. One of the secrets to staying beautiful is doing what you do for a baby,’ she explained.

‘[You] care and feed babies with love. That’s what we have to do with ourselves: take care of ourselves, love ourselves and give ourselves that kind of energy.’

Carmen was born in New York City on June 3, 1931. She became a model at the young age of 13 after being approached by photographer Herman Landschoff’s wife while on a public bus.

By the time she was 15, she had signed a contract with Vogue for $7.50 an hour.

‘[Photographer] Irving Penn told me to try to breathe as little as possible and not move,’ she recalled of her first Vogue shoot. ‘Just sit there. Irving was a very good friend of mine.’

And while she flourished in the industry – posing for the magazine many times – Carmen’s family struggled to make ends meet financially.

It’s been said that they couldn’t afford a phone, so Vogue had to send people to their apartment to tell them when Carmen booked jobs.

She also had to roller skate to shoot as she could not pay the bus fare and was severely malnourished.

It has been reported that the young model was so thin that doctors had to give her shots to help start puberty.

Over the years she also posed for Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar; she was signed by the Ford Modeling Agency in 1953 – but retired from modeling in 1959.

However, after almost 20 years out of the limelight, Carmen returned to the fashion industry in 1978, and since then she hasn’t slowed down.

She has appeared in campaigns for major brands such as Target, Rolex, Sephora and H&M and has walked the runway for companies such as Anna Sui, Stéphane Rolland, Thierry Mugler and Guo Pei.

And according to Carmen, her career improved over time. She told New You in a 2015 interview: ‘I’ve had more magazine covers in the last 25 years than I have in my entire long career.

‘Today I am in an area that business considers non-negotiable: age and white hair. Slowly, however, I began to own that area little by little, because I stood up for the age.’

She was married and divorced three times and welcomed a daughter from her first marriage.

Now she reveals it all for the New You shoot, and explains to the outlet that it was photographer Fadil’s idea that she should pose naked, but she was all for it.

‘It is [the photographer’s] perception of what they see in you or me. We’re there, a synergy is starting to happen and they’re bringing it out,’ she said.

‘That’s where their thinking is. The photographer’s mindset is high, not in the gutter. It’s all projection. We’re all silent actresses and that’s what it’s all about.’

As for Beverly, she was honored to work with Carmen, calling the 91-year-old supermodel her ‘idol’.

“She’s a model,” she gushed. ‘She has been a mentor to me and doesn’t even know it, and I have the utmost respect for this woman.

‘I know all her pictures. She has the biggest, most amazing body of work of any model in fashion.’