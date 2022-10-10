World's oldest marine DNA is discovered in Antarctica
- Scientists have found the oldest marine DNA in the Scotia Sea, north of Antarctica
- They say the discovery could shed light on what lived in the sea 1 million years ago
- Can help study long-term responses of ocean ecosystems to climate change
- Antarctica is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change on Earth
Scientists have discovered the world’s oldest marine DNA in Antarctica.
It can shed light on how life in the oceans has evolved over the past million years, while also providing clues about how ocean ecosystems are affected by long-term climate change.
This is important because Antarctica is one of the most vulnerable regions to global warming on Earth.
The fragments of organic material were found under the floor of the Scotia Sea north of Antarctica by a team of international researchers led by the University of Tasmania in Australia.
Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples are likely to help scientists understand how climate change may affect Antarctica in the future.
“This includes by far the oldest authenticated marine sedaDNA to date,” said Dr. Linda Armbrecht, the lead investigator from the University of Tasmania.
SedaDNA is found in many environments, including terrestrial caves and subarctic permafrost, where the material dates back up to 650,000 years.
The reason places like the Scotia Sea allow sedaDNA to remain intact is because of the cold temperatures, low oxygen and lack of UV radiation associated with polar ocean environments.
Scientists extracted the DNA from the seabed in 2019.
It then went through an extensive contamination control process to ensure the age markers embedded in the material were accurate.
Among the organisms detected were diatoms, or single-celled organisms whose DNA was traced back to 540,000 years ago.
This was important because they allow scientists to better understand how this part of the world has evolved over long periods of time.
Scientists were able to link diatom abundance to warmer periods — the last of which in the Scotia Sea was about 14,500 years ago.
This led to an increase in overall marine life activity throughout the Antarctic region.
“This is an interesting and important change associated with a worldwide and rapid rise in sea levels and massive ice loss in Antarctica due to natural warming,” said geologist Michael Weber, from the University of Bonn in Germany.
This latest study is proof that these sedaDNA techniques can be useful in reconstructing ecosystems over hundreds of thousands of years, giving us a whole new level of insight into how the oceans have changed.
Scientists are steadily improving at removing these ancient DNA fragments from the soil and removing the ‘noise’ and interference left by all the modern DNA that has existed since, to get an authentic look at the past.
Understanding more about past climate change and how the ocean ecosystem responded means more accurate models and predictions of what might happen next around the South Pole.
“Antarctica is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change on Earth, and studying the past and present responses of this polar marine ecosystem to environmental change is an urgent issue,” the researchers write in their published paper.
The new study has been published in Nature Communications.
Antarctica’s ice caps contain 70% of the world’s fresh water – and sea levels will rise 180 feet if it melts
Antarctica contains an enormous amount of water.
The three ice sheets that cover the continent contain about 70 percent of our planet’s fresh water – and this is all for warming the air and oceans.
If all the ice caps were to melt due to global warming, Antarctica would raise global sea levels by at least 183 feet (56m).
Given their size, even small losses in the ice sheets can have global consequences.
In addition to rising sea levels, meltwater would slow the world’s ocean circulation, while shifting wind belts could affect the climate of the Southern Hemisphere.
In February 2018, Nasa revealed that El Niño events cause the Antarctic ice shelf to melt by up to ten inches (25 centimeters) each year.
El Niño and La Niña are separate events that change the water temperature of the Pacific Ocean.
The ocean periodically fluctuates between warmer than average during El Niños and cooler than average during La Niñas.
Using Nasa satellite images, researchers found that the oceanic phenomena are causing the Antarctic ice shelves to melt, while increasing snowfall.
In March 2018, it was revealed that more of a giant glacier the size of France in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought.
This has raised fears that it could melt faster as the climate warms and have a dramatic impact on rising sea levels.