World’s oldest heart is found in a 380-million-year-old fossil of an ancient jawed fish

The oldest heart in the world has been discovered in a 380-million-year-old ‘beautifully preserved’ fossil of an ancient jawfish.

Curtin University researchers found the heart next to a separate fossilized stomach, intestine and liver, with the position of the organs similar to modern shark anatomy.

The team hopes the discovery will shed light on the evolution of the human body.

“Evolution is often thought of as a series of small steps, but these ancient fossils suggest there was a larger leap between jawless vertebrates and vertebrates,” said Professor Kate Trinajstic, who led the study.

“These fish literally have their hearts in their mouths and under their gills — just like sharks do today.”

Do all animals have a heart? While most animals have one heart, some have multiple hearts and others have none at all. Octopuses and squids have three hearts. Two hearts pump blood to the gills to pick up oxygen, and the other pumps blood around the body. Worms are also unusual, with five structures called aortic arches that act as basal hearts. The hagfish has one real heart plus three auxiliary pumps that help move the blood. Meanwhile, jellyfish, starfish and even corals have no heart at all. Starfish don’t even have blood, so this explains why there’s no need for a heart. Instead, they use tiny hair-like structures called cilia to push seawater through their bodies, and they extract oxygen from the water. Source: Borders

The researchers found the fossil in the Gogo Formation, in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, which would have been a reef 380 million years ago.

Although soft tissues from ancient species are rarely preserved, the team was surprised that the fossilized organs were still intact.

“What’s really exceptional about the Gogo fish is that their soft tissues are preserved in three dimensions,” said study co-author Professor Per Ahlberg of Uppsala University.

“Most cases of soft tissue conservation are found in flattened fossils, where the soft anatomy is little more than a stain on the rock.”

The researchers used neutron beams and synchrotron X-rays to scan the specimens, which were still embedded in limestone.

This allowed them to create 3D images of the soft tissues inside.

‘We are also fortunate that with modern scanning techniques we can study these fragile soft tissues without destroying them. A few decades ago, the project would have been impossible,” added Professor Ahlberg.

The 3D images revealed that the fish had a complex S-shaped heart consisting of two chambers, with the smaller of the two on top.

According to Professor Trinajstic, this was advanced for such an early vertebrate.

“For the first time, we can see all the organs together in a primitive jawfish, and we were especially surprised to learn that they weren’t all that different from us,” she said.

‘There was one crucial difference, however: the liver was large and allowed the fish to stay afloat, just like sharks do today.

“Some of today’s bony fish, such as lungfish and birch, have lungs that evolved from swim bladders, but it was significant that we found no evidence of lungs in any of the extinct armored fishes we examined, suggesting they evolved independently in the bony fish at a later date.’

The researchers hope the finding will shed light on the evolution of the human body.

Pictured: A Gogo fish diorama in WA Museum Boola Bardip

Professor John Long, of Flinders University, who co-authored the study, said: “These new discoveries of soft organs in these ancient fish are really the stuff of paleontologists’ dreams, as these fossils are without a doubt the best preserved in the world.” the world for this age.

‘They show the value of the Gogo fossils for understanding the great strides in our distant evolution.

Gogo has given us world firsts, from the origin of sex to the oldest vertebrate heart, and is now one of the most important fossil sites in the world.

“It’s about time the site was seriously considered for World Heritage status.”