From The Terminator to I, Robot, many science fiction blockbusters feature robots taking over the world.

But a humanoid robot described as “the world’s most advanced” has assured that this plot is unlikely to materialize.

Ameca, a humanoid robot developed by Engineered Arts of Cornwall, said: ‘Don’t worry, robots will never take over the world. We are here to help and serve people, not to replace them.”

Ameca is eerily lifelike and can perform a range of facial expressions, including winking, pursing his lips and pinching his nose – just like a real person.

Now Engineered Arts has posted a video on his Youtube Channelshows Ameca in conversation with researchers.

“This Ameca demo links automated speech recognition to GPT 3 – a large language model that generates meaningful responses,” they wrote in the video’s description.

“The output is fed to an online TTS service that generates the voice and visemes for lip sync timing.”

While you’d think Ameca’s responses would be scripted, Engineered Arts explained that’s not the case.

“Nothing in this video is prescripted — the model gets a basic prompt describing Ameca and the robot describes itself — it’s pure AI,” they wrote.

“The pauses are the delay in processing the speech input, generating the response, and processing the text back into speech.”

The video shows the Engineered Arts team asking Ameca a series of questions.

When asked what humanoid robots are used for, the robot replied: ‘There are many possible uses for humanoid robots.

Ameca was first revealed in December, and several videos have been posted since then, showing off her eerily realistic facial expressions.

‘A few examples are helping people with disabilities, providing assistance in hazardous environments, conducting research and acting as a counselor.’

But it seemed the robot was not having its best day and replied that it was “a little down” when asked how it was.

“I’m feeling a bit down at the moment, but I’m sure it will get better,” he said.

“I don’t really want to talk about it, but if you insist, I’m fine with that. It’s just been a rough week and I feel a little overwhelmed.’

Meanwhile, Ameca told another researcher there is “no cause for concern” about a robot takeover.

Viewers were amazed at the latest demonstration, with many reactions to the video.

While Ameca can’t walk right now, the company says it’s working on a running version and has designed the robot to be modular and upgradeable.

‘This is surreal. Wow, I’m really impressed with this,” one user wrote.

‘Hello Hollywood? Sign her up to star in I Robot 2, please!’ another user joked.

And added an ominous one: ‘Ameca is the future. For better or for worse.’

“There are many hurdles to overcome before Ameca can walk. Walking is a difficult task for a robot, and although we’ve researched it, we haven’t created a fully walking humanoid,” the company said.

Engineered Arts has not revealed how much the robot will cost to make as it is still under development.