World’s largest moth seen in US for the first time: The insect is bigger than a grown man’s HAND

The world’s largest moth has been spotted in Washington State, some 2,000 miles away from its natural habitat in the tropics.

Its wingspan measures 10 inches, the previous record holder clocked in at 9.8 inches and was found hanging from a garage door in Bellevue, on the eastern shore of Lake Washington.

The insect, known as an atlas moth, is a federally quarantined pest, making it illegal to buy or sell the moths in any form, from eggs to adults, without a permit.

The Washington homeowner reported it to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), urging residents to be wary of helping them determine if there are others in the area.

The atlas moth can be harmful to US native vegetation because it eats only leaves of host plants rather than flowers, woody stems and roots like other moths.

Residents are encouraged to photograph, collect and report atlas moths if they are seen. The moths pose no threat to public health and can therefore be safely photographed, handled and collected.

Sven Spichiger, WSDA executive entomologist, said in a: pronunciation: ‘This is kind of a ‘gee-whiz’ bug because it’s so big.

“Even if you’re not looking for bugs, this is the type where people pull out their phones and take a picture of them — that’s how striking they are.”

The moth was initially reported to the WSDA on July 7, and entomologists identified it as an atlas moth and sent images of the insect to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Investigation Service. it is believed to be the first confirmed detection of the moth in the United States.

Not only is this the first atlas moth reported in the US, but its 10-inch long wingspan makes it the largest moth in the world

‘This is normally a tropical moth. We’re not sure it could survive here,” Spichiger said.

USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will make response recommendations, but in the meantime we hope residents will help us learn whether this was a one-time escaped moth or whether there is indeed a population in the area. ‘

It is believed that the moths got their name because the patterns on their wings resemble maps.

Another theory holds that the moth was named after the Titan Atlas that was condemned by the Greek god Zeus to hold the sky on its shoulders.

This has to do with the large wingspan and the idea that they are a nuisance to the insects.

Female Atlas moths are much larger than males and attract mates by secreting irresistible pheromones through the ends of their abdomens.

The males sniff these with long, feathery antennae.

The moths lay their eggs under leaves. Blue-green caterpillars, covered with a white powder, hatch a week or two later and begin to feed.

Their favorite meals are the Jamaican cherry tree, lime and citrus fruits. The creepy critters then wrap themselves in a silk cocoon. The pupal stage lasts about a month.

Adult males have no mouth and survive on fat reserves built up from their caterpillar stage.

They mate quickly and die shortly after.