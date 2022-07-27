‘World’s hottest grandma’, 51, reveals the secret to her ageless looks

A model dubbed the “world’s hottest granny” has made social media users swoon after she shared summer bikini photos of herself and revealed her age-reversing tips, including a special ingredient she swears by.

Gina Stewart, 51, of The Gold Coast, regularly makes headlines for her “youthful glow,” even compared to former Playboy model Pamela Anderson, who is only a few years older at 55.

The grandmother of one, who has 340,000 followers on Instagram (@ginastewartofficial), is making hearts beat faster by sharing revealing photos online.

She has now revealed the secrets to her age-defying appearance, from drinking coconut water and taking a daily cold shower to trying cryotherapy to get rid of the traces of time.

Gina Stewart, 51, from The Gold Coast, has been dubbed the ‘hottest granny in the world’ for her ‘youthful glow’

The grandmother of one, who has an OnlyFan account, revealed the secret to her ag4e-defying looks

According to Gina, drinking coconut water not only makes her look young, but she also claims that it can reduce the risk of heart disease and lower cholesterol, with the model citing a 2008 study.

The model drinks at least one glass of the ‘liquid gold’ a day – especially during or after exercise.

“Personally, I choose to drink a glass of coconut water every day, especially during or after exercise,” she wrote.

Social media users rushed to comment below the post, complimenting the model.

These throwback photos of Gina when she was younger show that time has barely affected her appearance

‘The most beautiful woman in the world,’ someone wrote.’

#AussiePamelaAnderson,” another said, followed by emojis of heart and fire.

‘Nuthin as a beautiful pair of love pillows,’ another user added, probably referring to Gina’s ample bosom, hidden by the coconuts. [sic]

“You literally get sexier every day, it’s crazy,” one wrote.

Model reveals she drinks one glass of coconut water a day, calling it “liquid gold” and crediting it for her looks

The grandmother of one also revealed that she takes a cold shower daily to keep her hair shiny and her skin taut

Gina is used to impressing her fans online thanks to her looks, revealing that she also avoids sugar ‘like an enemy’ to maintain her appearance

Another person added, “Great advice from a sexy lady.”

The model, who has appeared in Maxim, has also revealed that she avoids sugar whenever possible, calling the ingredient the “enemy” and instructing fans to read supermarket labels carefully.

She said:'[…]..we have to be realistic, sometimes I drink a beer or a naughty piece of cake or chocolate etc but that is now and then and not every day.

‘Remember that you are what you eat and drink; if you eat that cheesecake or box of chocolates or drink coke be prepared to wear it the next day, over time it becomes an unhealthy you.

Gina, who has appeared in Maxim magazine, said she sometimes has a “naughty piece” or a beer, but it’s not a regular occurrence.

The model advised treating yourself only “on special occasions” and emphasized the importance of guiding the nutritional information printed on food labels in the supermarket.

“Pamper yourself on special occasions and you will continue to enjoy the treats along the way.”

“Try to avoid sugar, because it’s your enemy and it’s hidden in everything these days.

“Read all the labels in your supermarket and beware of fake food and it has a negative effect on your health in the short and long term.”

Previously, Gina has revealed that taking a cold shower daily, alongside her aforementioned glass of coconut water, is the secret to staying youthful.

She also believes this helps speed up her metabolism, improves her hair and skin, and helps reduce inflammation and muscle soreness.

Gina also underwent cryotherapy, the use of extreme cold to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.

In recent months, she has claimed there is a “dark side” to fame and fortune, as she has reportedly been forced to leave her home after paparazzi discovered her address.

She’s also candid about her battles with fear, which made her afraid to leave her home because of “vicious” online trolls.

The model has also said that a cold shower helps her muscles and helps prevent inflammation