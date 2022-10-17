World's heaviest bony fish is a 2.7-tonne southern sunfish found dead in the Azores

The heaviest bony fish in the world has been revealed as a 2.7 tonne sunfish that was discovered floating in the North Atlantic.

Scientists from the Atlantic Naturalist Association in Portugal lifted the giant fish out of the water using a mechanical winch to study it more closely.

It was identified as a southern or bump-head sunfish, Mola alexandriniand was about 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall and 11 feet (3.5 meters) long.

The fish was already dead when it was discovered off the coast of Faial Island, part of the Azores archipelago, in December 2021, but it is still not certain what killed it.

The previous record holder for the world’s heaviest bony fish was also a southern sunfish that weighed 2.3 tonnes and was found in Kamogawa, Japan in 1996.

Sunfish are named as such because they bask in sunlight on the surface of the ocean to warm up after searching the cold, deep water for food. Pictured: Mola alexandrini

WHAT IS THE SOUTHERN SUNFISH? Sunfish is the largest bony fish species in the world and can weigh 2.5 tons when fully grown. But despite their weight, they can still jump out of the water. They feed primarily on jellyfish, but also eat small fish, fish larvae, squid and crustaceans.

After taking it back to shore using a forklift, the researchers performed a necropsy on the giant sunfish, which weighed exactly 6,049 pounds (2,744 kg) — about the same as a rhinoceros.

They analyzed its stomach contents and took samples of its scales, muscle tissue and digestive tract to study its DNA.

The record was announced in their results published last Tuesday in Journal of Fish Biology.

A large, semi-cylindrical indentation was found near the sunfish’s head, and the skin showed remnants of red bottom paint typically seen on boat keels.

“However, it is not clear whether the impact occurred pre- or post-mortem, and therefore the cause of death remains uncertain,” the authors wrote.

Sunfish are named as such because they bask in sunlight on the surface of the ocean to warm up after searching the cold, deep water for food.

They are found worldwide in open tropical and temperate seas and are often mistaken for sharks when their dorsal fin protrudes from the water.

The southern sunfish was classified as a unique species in 2018, after years of being confused with the more common ocean sunfish, Mola mola.

Ocean sunfish can grow up to 2,910 pounds (1,320 kg), so this discovery confirms that the southern species is capable of reaching double their size.

The team from the Atlantic Naturalist Association, a non-profit research organization, wants to study their huge specimen further to learn more about the species.

In 2020, researchers at the Australian Museum Research Institute in Sydney identified the larvae of the southern sunfish for the first time.

Genetic material from the eyeball of the 2 mm long larval specimen was a perfect match to an adult sunfish preserved at the museum.

The sample had been one of several collected by marine scientists in 2017 and aroused the curiosity of sunfish expert Dr. Marianne Nyegaard – a researcher at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Dr. Nyegaard said the connection between baby and adult sunfish had been so difficult to make because the adult version does not resemble their larvae.

In June, a local fisherman in Cambodia caught a 661-pound (300 kg) giant ray that was named the world’s heaviest freshwater fish.

Moul Thun, 42, hooked the 13-foot-long (4-meter) stingray, breaking the previous record for a catfish discovered in Thailand in 2005, which clocked in at 646 pounds.

The stingray, nicknamed ‘Boramy’ or ‘full moon’ in the Khmer language, was caught in the Mekong River, which is famous for hosting various species of large fish.

A team of researchers from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river.

In June, a local fisherman in Cambodia caught a 661-pound (300 kg) giant ray that was named the world’s heaviest freshwater fish