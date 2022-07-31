World’s glaciers are melting faster than expected, with visible consequences

The extreme temperatures that Europe has experienced in recent weeks have led to an increase in the melting of snow layers in the Alpine glaciers. As in many other parts of the world, the effects are increasingly visible in the Alps, where glaciers are particularly vulnerable due to their smaller size and thinness.

The earth is getting warmer and the ice is melting. For years, images of polar bears struggling with their shrinking homes have warned us of the ice caps melting. Rising sea levels, shifting boundaries, rock avalanches, flooding… the consequences are clearly visible and you don’t have to go to Antarctica to see them.

In Europe, extreme temperatures in recent weeks have led to a faster and earlier melting snow cover in the Alpine glaciers, at a rate unprecedented since monitoring began 60 years ago, according to data consulted by Reuters.

In Pakistan, on the edge of the Himalayas, or in Alaska, signs of ice melting are accelerating, while climate catastrophes become more frequent.

Water infiltration and rock avalanches

After a winter with little snow, the Alps saw two early heat waves in June and July. During the most recent, the freezing level (also called 0°C isotherm, a fictitious contour line where the outside temperature reaches zero) has been fixed at 5,184 meters in Switzerland: higher than the peak of Mont Blanc, while it is normally between 3,000 meters and 3,500 meters in summer.

While the melting of glaciers due to climate change poses a global threat, those in the Alps are particularly vulnerable because of their smaller size and thinness.

On July 3, Italy’s Marmolada Glacier — the highest point in the Dolomites and one of Italy’s most popular hiking trails — collapsed on one of the mountain’s peaks: the 3,309-meter Punta Rocca. The exceptionally high temperatures of recent weeks have accelerated the melting of the permafrost, the “cement” that consolidates the mountain. At least two rope teams were on the glacier at the time of the collapse, which killed 11 people.

A helicopter participates in a search and rescue operation over the site of a deadly collapse of parts of a mountain glacier in the Italian Alps amid record temperatures, on the Marmolada Ridge, Italy, July 6, 2022. © Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

In France, the Laboratory of Glaciology and Geophysics of the EnvironmentWorking closely with the University of Grenoble Alpes University and the Grenoble INP, it closely monitors a large number of glaciers.

“Many ice tongues show no signs of impending collapse, but much water flows over the glaciers as a result of summer melting,” Sylvain Coutterand, geomorphologist and glaciologist, author of the “Atlas des glaciers disparus” (“Atlas of the missing glaciers”, published by Paulsen) told the French channel BFMTV. “Ice tongues slide faster and when thinned they are less able to withstand the stresses the glacier receives on the bedrock and can therefore break,” he added.

Alpine glaciers shrink to nothing

In Switzerland, the Morteratsch Glacier no longer resembles the photos in the region’s travel guides. The long white tongue of ice that used to run over much of the valley and is the third largest glacier in the Eastern Alps has retreated for about two miles. The width has shrunk by about 200 meters.

According to data from the Swiss glacier monitoring network Glamos and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, this glacier is now losing five centimeters in thickness per day and has already melted more than after a very normal summer.

With a temperature increase of about 0.3°C per decade, warming in Europe is almost twice as fast as the global average. Experts fear that the Alpine glaciers will disappear faster than expected, which cannot be ruled out if the coming years are marked by repeated heat waves, warned Matthias Huss, director of Glamos.

In a special report published in 2019, the IPCC (UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) warned that by 2100, the glaciers in the Alps will have lost more than 80 percent of their current mass and many of them are already doomed. regardless of the measures that can be taken to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

A melting border between Italy and Switzerland

In Austria, “the glaciers are now bare to the tops,” said Andrea Fischer, a glaciologist at the Austrian Academy of Sciences. “We can easily imagine the end-summer result (…) of massive losses of glacier cover in the Italian Alps,” noted Marco Giardino, vice president of the Italian Glaciological Committee.

This melting of the glaciers has even moved the Italian-Swiss border. After the dividing line of the waters – the northern stream marks the Swiss territory and the southern, the Italian – the boundary has been gradually changed by the melting of the Theodul Glacier. The latter lost almost a quarter of its mass between 1973 and 2010, reduced to bare rock and forced the two neighboring countries to redraw their dividing line by several tens of meters.

The problem is not unimportant: the Rifugio Guide del Cervino, originally built on Italian territory, is located at this point at an altitude of 3,480 meters. However, when the border shifted due to glacier melt, two-thirds of the cabin was now officially in Switzerland — an issue that has sparked intense diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

Glacier lakes and floods in Pakistan

The melting of glaciers also poses a high risk of flooding, destroyed homes and danger to life. The rapid melting of glaciers creates thousands of glacial lakes.

In Pakistan, where thousands of glaciers lie at the foot of the Himalayas, the country has recently been hit hard by the effects of climate change. In the northeastern region of Hunza, a major flood caused by melting ice has devastated the village of Hassanabad.

This photo, taken on May 7, 2022, shows a partially collapsed bridge due to flash flooding created after a glacial lake eruption, in the village of Hassanabad, in Pakistan’s northern Hunza district. © AFP

The flood — which occurred when a heat wave hit South Asia in May — destroyed nine houses in the village and damaged half a dozen others. The water also washed away two small hydroelectric plants and a bridge connecting the remote community to the outside world.

Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers – more than any other region or country in the world except the poles.

According to the Pakistani government, the 33 glacial lakes – all located in the Himalayan, Hindu Kush and Karakoram mountain ranges, all of which have a junction in the country – are at risk of bursting and could release millions of cubic meters of water and debris into the country. just a few hours. As they did in Hassanabad last May.

At least 16 heat wave-related glacial floods have already occurred this year, compared to an average of five or six a year, the Pakistani government also said after the Hassanabad disaster.

‘High water everywhere’

Glacier melting has accelerated since 2015, and no region has been spared. However, the phenomenon mainly affects glaciers in Alaska, the Alps and Iceland.

In total, melting contributes to more than 20% of sea level rise and could have disastrous consequences for water supplies and agriculture around the world, especially during dry seasons and in arid regions.

Glaciers distinct from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are shrinking rapidly, changing regional hydrology, raising global sea levels and increasing natural hazards. an article published in the scientific journal Nature2021.

Between 2000 and 2019, glaciers lost a mass of 267 billion tons of ice per year, equivalent to 21 percent of observed sea level rise. A mass loss 47% greater than that of the Greenland Ice Sheet and more than twice that of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

A photo taken on August 17, 2019 shows an iceberg calving with a mass of ice breaking off the Apusiajik Glacier, near Kulusuk (also spelled Qulusuk), near Sermersooq, on the island of the same name on the southeast coast of Greenland . © Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP

