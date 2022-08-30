World’s first three-wheel flying sports car that can reach speeds of 200 mph begins flight testing

After 14 years of development, the world’s first three-wheel flying sports car – the Switchblade – has finally received approval to begin flight testing.

The prototype vehicle, made by Samson Sky, can fly at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (322 kph) and is designed to be built from a DIY kit.

On the ground, the Switchblade taxis on its three wheels and at just 5.1m long and 1.8m wide, it’s small enough to fit in a garage.

But once it reaches an airport, its wings swing out and the tail pops out in less than three minutes, allowing the “skybrid” vehicle to take to the skies.

Last month, the Switchblade received the approval stamp from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US government’s aviation authority, to begin the testing process.

Sam Bousfield, the CEO of Samson Sky and Switchblade designer, said: “Our takeoff speed is expected to be 88 mph, meaning this is the speed we need to get, at which point the Switchblade would begin to lift off the ground.

“From the fastest of 10 speed runs, our test rider took the Switchblade to 148 mph, which confirmed what the team saw on the instruments, videos and engine computer data – the Switchblade handled and performed very well.”

According to the Oregon-based company, 2,100 people from 52 countries and all 50 states of America have already reserved a vehicle kit for when it is finally approved to go on sale.

CONNECTOR SPECIFICATIONS Length in ground mode: 16.8 ft / 5.1 m

Length in flight mode: 20.2 ft / 6.2 m

Wingspan: 26.9 ft / 8.2 m

Width: 1.8 m

Height: 5.1 ft / 1.5 m

Maximum Travel Speed: 125+ mph / 201+ km/h

Max airspeed: 200 mph / 322 kph

Range: 450 miles / 724 km

Takeoff Distance: 1100 ft / 335 m

Landing Distance: 700 ft / 213 m

Features: Premium sound system, rear view camera, parachute, rollover protection, front and rear crumple zones, digital instrument display

Price: $170,000 (£145,000)

The Switchblade can now undergo a series of trials, starting with high-speed taxi testing and leading up to airborne testing.

Samson Sky says, “Early adopters are NASA engineers, airline pilots, entrepreneurs, etc.

“The recent FAA approval has brought in 360 new reservations in recent weeks — and it is remarkable that 58 percent of those are not yet pilots.”

A driver’s license is required to take the Switchblade on the road, and a pilot’s license required to fly it, which must be done from a public or private airport.

This is different from vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles, which can take off from the road.

The buyer is required to build 51 percent of their vehicle after purchasing the kit, as the FAA classifies the aircraft in the “Experimental / DIY” category.

Each Switchblade kit costs around $170,000 (£145,000) and includes the engine, transmission, avionics, interior and access to the Samson Builder Assist program.

The latter allows the builder to visit a Samson Builder Assist Center to get help with the build, which should take about a week.

The Switchblade’s maximum road speed is more than 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour), and Samson Sky claims it’s “agile through twisty corners like a high-performance sports car.”

But when it takes to the sky, it can soar up to 200 miles per hour (305 km per hour), and reach an elevation of 13,000 feet (4 km).

It can also travel 724 km before the 113 liter fuel tank needs to be refilled.

Once it lands, it can quickly revert to driving mode with the wings and tail safely stowed until the pilot reaches their final destination.

The car is equipped with a range of functions, including a sound system, a reversing camera and a digital instrument display.

There are also various safety features, such as a parachute for the entire car, roll protection and crumple zones at the front and rear.

Samson Sky is developing a number of other versions of the Switchblade, including the Snowbird, for colder climates, the Trek, designed for heavy landings, and the Aurora, which combines the Snowbird and Trek.

“Artists dream of the future, and that future is filled with flying cars,” said Bousfield. “If you share that dream, the Switchblade is designed for you.”

