World’s first FLYING bike that can reach speeds of 62 mph and fly for 40 minutes to make US debut

A hoverbike that can travel at 62 miles per hour for up to 40 minutes made its American debut this week at the North American Auto Show in Detroit.

The flying bike is the work of Aerwins, a Delaware-based company that makes drones and unmanned vehicles.

While it conjures visions of futuristic Jetsons sailing high above New York City’s notoriously congested streets, you probably won’t be riding the hover bike out to John F. Kennedy Airport right now.

The Xturismo currently costs $777,000, although Aerwins says it will develop a smaller model next year, as well as an all-electric model in 2025 to sell for around $50,000.

“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just came out of Star Wars and I jumped on their bike,” Thad Scott, co-chairman of the auto show, told Reuters. ‘I’m so excited’

‘It is fantastic. That was exciting. It’s not vicious, it’s comfortable to take off and land. There’s no jerky jerk, it’s literally very, very smooth and I can’t wait for the future.’

Not surprisingly, Aerwin CEO Shuhei Komatsu loved Star Wars movies as a child.

The Hoverbike has been on sale in Japan – which does not classify it as an aircraft and therefore does not require a license to fly it – since last fall

“I wanted to make something from the movie real,” Komatsu shared Detroit News. “It’s a land speeder for the Dark Side.”

However, due to strict regulations for such machines in Japan, the XTurismo is still only allowed to fly or hover on racetracks.

In January, the company said it planned to produce only 200 units.

Currently, the hoverbike is two large central rotors that move thanks to a 228-hp gas-powered Kawasaki motorcycle engine. Four smaller electric support rotors are also located on its outer edges.

When the glider rests on the ground, it rests on two landing rails – similar to those seen on a conventional helicopter.

The Xturismo, which has been in development for the past two years, weighs 660 pounds and is about 12 feet long.

The hoverbike’s debut comes at a time when major companies are betting that the public will eventually embrace robot taxis.

Earlier this month, United Airlines announced it was placing a $15 million order for 200 electric air taxis from Eve Air Mobility — with an option to pick up 200 more.

The airline believes that in the coming years, many residents of congested cities will pay upwards of $100 to $150 for a one-way trip to the airport inside a four-seat air taxi powered by electricity.

United Airlines expects to receive the first taxis from Eve as early as 2026. However, the electric planes have not yet received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers.

Meanwhile, Komatsu said he believes consumers will buy his company’s hoverbikes for recreation and that governments may buy them for law enforcement or infrastructure inspection.

“I hope in the future people will use it for every day,” he told the Detroit News.