World’s biggest shark isn’t a carnivore! Whale sharks extract nutrients from ALGAE, study reveals

At 32 feet long and weighing 41,000 pounds, you might think the world’s largest shark would be a ferocious predator.

But a new study has found that whale sharks are not carnivores and actually get nutrients from algae they ingest when hunting small prey.

“This is making us rethink everything we thought we knew about what whale sharks eat,” said fish biologist Dr Mark Meekan of the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

“And basically what they do in the open ocean.”

The find makes whale sharks the world’s largest omnivore.

Studying isotopes in the sharks’ tissues also allowed the researchers to study what animals used for energy and growth.

What is an omnivore? An omnivore is an organism that eats plants and animals. The term comes from the Latin words omnis, meaning “all or all,” and vorare, meaning “to devour or eat.” Omnivores play an important part of the food chain, a sequence of organisms that produce energy and nutrients for other organisms. Each food chain consists of several trophic levels, which describe the role of an organism in an ecosystem. Omnivores generally occupy the third trophic level alongside carnivorous carnivores. Source: National Geographic

“On land, all the largest animals have always been herbivores,” said Dr. Meekan.

‘In the sea, we always thought that the animals that have grown very large, such as whales and whale sharks, fed up the food chain with shrimp-like animals and small fish.

‘It turns out that the evolution system on land and in the water may not be so different after all.’

In the study, the team collected samples from possible food sources from the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia, including small plankton and large seaweed.

They then compared the amino acids and fatty acids in the food with those in the whale sharks.

Their analysis revealed that the whale shark tissue contained compounds found in Sargassum – a type of brown seaweed that breaks off the reef and floats on the surface.

“We think that over the course of evolution whale sharks have developed the ability to digest some of this Sargassum that gets into their guts,” said Dr Meekan.

“So the vision we have of whale sharks coming to Ningaloo to feast on this little krill is only half the story. They also eat quite a bit of algae there.’

“Like a whale shark swimming through the water with its mouth open, it’s going to ingest a lot of different things,” says CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, biological biogeochemist Dr. Andy Revill.

“But you don’t know how much of it has been used by the animal and how much goes straight out the other side.”

Analysis of the whales’ feces revealed that while they consumed krill, they didn’t metabolize much of it.

The findings mean whale sharks have officially dethroned the Kodiak bear as the world’s largest omnivore.